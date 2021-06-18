SpeakEasy Announces Start of 2021 Planting Season With a Goal to Increase Yield by 100%

SpeakEasy's 2020 harvest was validation of the companies vision, the Geen's generational agriculture experiences paired with some of the Kootenay's best cannabis growers was a recipe for success. While many cannabis companies took a different approach, SpeakEasy's site selection, the favourable climate in Rock Creek, the genetics crafted for the region, and a dedicated farming work ethic yielded a historical 72,000 KG in flower and biomass. The bumper harvest also delivered a quality crop achieving flower potency 15-18 % THC and with an associated cost of production of approximately $0.04/gram. The 2020 harvest was such a success that each of Forbes[1], CBC[2] and Global TV[3], among others, travelled to Rock Creek, a six hour drive from Vancouver, B.C. to report on the harvest. The publication reported with quotes such as "this is agriculture" and "Said to be Canada's Largest Crop."

Founder, Marc Geen states, "There are countless steps in preparing and planting a field of cannabis, learning and hopefully improving based on experiences from the previous years is key. We took a huge leap planting our outdoor field last year and learned a ton, we are all excited about taking that success and building off of it to set another record harvest this year."

How SpeakEasy Plans to Achieve 140,000 KG in 2021

Plant Density - The 2021 growing season will see a number of changes from the successful 2020 season that management expects will lead to increased yields, including: increased planting density, physically larger plants during planting, additional space utilized and additional varieties.





Additional Vegging Facilities - Last growing season, SpeakEasy was limited to 3,500 square feet of usable vegetive grow space. Our preparation space has climbed a staggering 1128% to 43,000 square feet, allowing SpeakEasy to grow larger healthier plants compared to last season.





Earlier Planting - due to delays in the regulatory process, the Company was forced to start the 2020 planting season later than anticipated. With no anticipated licencing delays or other obstacles, SpeakEasy is set to start the 2021 planting season right on time.





Increasing Harvest Efficiency - Using the data collected from last year, SpeakEasy plans to continue optimization of the different growing styles into the 2021 season to increase yield output efficiency.

