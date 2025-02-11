SPC Nickel Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 11, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the following directors Scott McLean, Grant Mourre, William Shaver, Brian Montgomery, Alger St-Jean, and Alistair Ross. Olav Langelaar did not stand for re-election. The Company thanks Mr. Langelaar for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In addition, shareholders of the Company re-approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular dated December 27, 2024, and re-appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year.

About SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the world class Sudbury Mining Camp and in Nunavut. SPC Nickel is currently exploring its key 100% owned exploration project Lockerby East located in the heart of the historic Sudbury Mining Camp that includes the West Graham Resource and the LKE Resource. SPC Nickel also holds three additional projects across Canada including the large camp-scale Muskox Project (located in Nunavut), the past producing Aer-Kidd Project (located in the Sudbury Mining Camp) and the Janes Project (located 50 km northwest of Sudbury).

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Further information on the company is available at www.spcnickel.com or by contacting: Grant Mourre, Chief Executive Officer, SPC Nickel Corp., Tel: (705) 669-1777, Email: [email protected]