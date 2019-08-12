SPC Card Announces CIBC as Official Financial Partner to Bring Canadian Students Free SPC Memberships

As Canada's top coalition loyalty program for the past three years*, SPC offers students instant savings online and in thousands of participating retail locations at more than 450 partners. For a $10 fee (or free for eligible CIBC clients), SPC members save while shopping with premium retailers like Forever 21, American Eagle Outfitters, Urban Outfitters, Samsung, ALDO and Foot Locker, as well as making every day purchases at Pizza Pizza, Taco Bell and Burger King.

"It has always been SPC's primary goal to put students first by making sure they feel heard," said SPC Chief Operating Officer, Adeel Syed. "With the significant rise in the cost of education in recent years and the change in student spending habits, SPC and CIBC are both proud and excited to share just how beneficial our partnership is with incoming students joining the program."

Current and new CIBC clients with eligible Student or Youth products can now get a free SPC membership, in addition to CIBC's current free banking offer on student bank accounts and travel and cashback perks on credit cards for students.

"CIBC is proud to partner with one of Canada's top student loyalty programs," says Jeff Smith, CIBC Vice President, Loyalty Solutions & Partnerships. "We are committed to helping Canadian students achieve their goals while saving for the future. An SPC membership is just one way students can get a little bit back as they work towards completing their education."

With the average Canadian undergraduate student spending between $9,300 and $19,500 per year, depending on their choice to live at home or closer to campus during their studies,** there has never been a better time for them to save in wherever possible.

"By coupling the instant savings of an SPC membership with the selection of student and youth banking products and services available at CIBC, we are confident that we have the strongest program available for Canadian students today," continued Syed.

Based on member feedback and industry research, SPC is continuously evolving to meet students' ever-changing needs. This year, SPC has launched an entirely enhanced and redeveloped digital experience with a new online platform and app that provides access to personalized offers, geo-targeted deals and limited-time discounts, all while gaining access to an improved user experience.

"We believe our new web and app platforms, along with the CIBC partnership, will allow students to receive the best possible experience moving forward while granting them access to exclusive deals and perks we know members will love," said Syed.

CIBC clients who would like to receive more information can visit CIBC.com/spc or SPC.ca/Banking. Students who are not already CIBC clients can apply online at cibc.com or watch out for CIBC representatives on campuses this fall to easily open a bank account on the spot.

SPC online membership is also available for purchase at any time for students who are not already part of the program or that do not bank with CIBC at SPCCard.ca/Purchase.

*Source: Bond Brand Loyalty, The Loyalty Reports (2017, 2018, 2019)

**Source: Macleans, The cost of a Canadian university education in six charts

