SPATULA Foods Sweeps on Dragons' Den, Receiving Offers from All 5 Dragons

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - SPATULA Foods, a Canadian gourmet flash-frozen meal kit company, slayed the Dragons on CBC's Dragons' Den, receiving investment offers from all 5 Dragons . The company's innovative flash-frozen meal kits that are ready in less than 10 minutes wowed the Dragons with its extreme convenience, quality, and taste. After nail-biting negotiations, the co-founders ultimately accepted a $500,000 deal with their dream Dragon, Arlene Dickinson.

SPATULA Foods boasts a gourmet frozen menu with more than 40 restaurant-quality dishes that are ready in 10 minutes with just a pan and spatula, thanks to flash-frozen technology. "A meal kit that's actually fast, easy, and good is frustratingly rare, and SPATULA helps home foodies, new parents, and busy professionals answer the question 'What's for dinner?'" said Ian Weng, Co-Founder and CEO of SPATULA Foods. "We wanted to create something that is faster than meal kits, cheaper than food delivery, and infinitely better than TV dinners."

Meals are available online via SPATULA's subscription service or via a one-time order. Each dish arrives in a flash frozen, vacuum-sealed pouch with each dish containing two generous helpings, starting at $9.98 a plate. "I expected [yet] another food box but this is actually really innovative and different!" said Manjit Minhas, one of the Dragons on the Den.

SPATULA has quickly become a favourite among Ontarians, with over 60,000 meals sold since launching in March 2022, so it's no surprise all the Dragons wanted to work with the brand. SPATULA has partnered with big names like MasterChef Canada Champion Chef Eric Chong as well as renowned restaurants such as Gusto 101 . Customers can enjoy top dishes from these big names delivered straight to their homes, and ready in mere minutes thanks to the magic of flash-freezing.

SPATULA Foods is Canada's Fastest Meal Kit – a Toronto-based gourmet meal subscription service offering delicious flash-frozen dishes prepared in 10 minutes with just a pan and spatula. Founded by former Uber Eats Canada Head of Strategy, Ian Weng and Michelin-trained chef, Top Chef Canada finalist, and Guinness World Record holder Wallace Wong. All SPATULA meals are made with high quality ingredients, and many are developed by local chefs and restaurants. The company delivers throughout Southwestern Ontario and are also available at select retailers such as McEwan Fine Foods in Toronto.

