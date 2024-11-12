Sparx Hockey Named Preferred At-Home Skate Sharpener of the NHL

Sparx Hockey Announces Multi-Year Product License Agreement With The NHL And Partnership To Provide All 32 NHL Teams With Industry-Leading Skate Sharpening Equipment

ACTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening equipment, today announced it has signed a multi-year license with the National Hockey League (NHL). As the Preferred At-Home Skate Sharpener of the NHL, Sparx Hockey will supply its innovative sharpening products to all 32 NHL teams and work with the league to ensure its member clubs are equipped with the most advanced sharpening technology available.

The Sparx Sharpener has long been recognized for its accuracy, consistency, and reliability. In a further demonstration of trust from ice hockey's most elite level, Sparx Hockey was also recently endorsed by the Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers (SPHEM), the premier organization of equipment managers from the NHL and other major leagues. The partnership with SPHEM and the NHL reinforces Sparx Hockey's dedication and commitment to providing professional-quality sharpening solutions.

In addition to continuing to supply NHL teams with Sparx Hockey's leading technology, the league's designation of Sparx Hockey as the Preferred At-Home Skate Sharpener of the NHL is a testament to the ease-of-use and quality of the company's affordable at-home sharpening solutions. More than 100,000 households, teams, rinks and retailers are now utilizing Sparx Sharpeners, with more than 8 million sharpenings performed annually around the world using Sparx Hockey technology.

"It's an honor to be named the Preferred At-Home Skate Sharpener of the NHL and an officially licensed product by the highest-level hockey league in the world," said Russ Layton, CEO and Founder, Sparx Hockey. "We have worked closely with many NHL teams and equipment managers for nearly a decade, and we are excited to launch this official partnership. We also look forward to collaborating with the league, teams, and equipment managers on future product development."

Sparx Hockey's latest at-home product, the Sparx Sharpener 3, is a game-changer in the skate sharpening industry, featuring advanced technology that integrates with the Sparx BEAM™, which measures edge blade levelness to 1/10,000th of an inch. The Sparx Sharpener 3 also interfaces with a user-friendly Sparx Hockey Mobile App that allows users to track sharpening preferences and receive notifications when it's time to sharpen, providing a personalized experience for every player.

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet.

