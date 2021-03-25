Spartan Controls and Westgen Technologies Announce New Strategic Partnership

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls Ltd. and Westgen Technologies Inc. are pleased to announce that Spartan is now providing Westgen's remote power generation and compressed air solutions to customers in Western Canada.

"Partnering with Westgen Technologies is a strategic addition to our portfolio of products and solutions that help to reduce methane emissions associated with wellsites," said Barry Blight, Vice President, Automation Solutions, Spartan Controls. "We look forward to our partnership with an innovative organization founded and based in Western Canada."

Westgen's EPOD is a proprietary remote power generation and instrument air system that can eliminate fuel gas pneumatics from upstream natural gas production. The EPOD's hybrid solar/natural gas generation solution can reduce emissions by up to 99.5% while reducing both capital and operating costs. The EPOD is designed to meet Alberta government protocols and earns carbon credits in both new wellsite and retrofit applications.

"As an Alberta-based cleantech company, Westgen recognizes the importance of working with companies like Spartan Controls who share our values and commitment to innovative and practical solutions that can help make Canada a leader in net-zero energy production. The teams at Spartan Controls and Westgen are looking forward to working with the industry's leading energy producers to reach new levels of environmentally responsible oil and gas production in Canada," said Connor O'Shea, President, Westgen Technologies Inc.

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

For more information, please visit spartancontrols.com .

About Westgen Technologies

Westgen's EPOD technology provides cost effective instrument air to remote well-sites to eliminate methane venting from pneumatic devices, while reducing capital costs, reducing operating costs, improving reliability and generating carbon credits for oil and gas producers. We believe that Canada can lead the industry in responsible energy development – changing how the industry is viewed worldwide and finding innovative ways to continue to grow in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way. Westgen's mission is to develop technologies behind responsible energy development by reducing environmental impact and improving efficiencies in design.

For more information, please visit westgentech.com.

