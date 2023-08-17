SPARKS FLY IN THE LOVE CLUB MOMS WITH FOUR ALL-NEW TV MOVIES IN PRODUCTION FROM CORUS STUDIOS AND NIKKI RAY MEDIA AGENCY

The Love Club Moms Set to Premiere in 2024 on W Network and STACKTV with Corus Studios Distributing Globally

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Inspired by the success of W Network's Original Movies, The Love Club, Corus Studios and Nikki Ray Media Agency have started work on The Love Club Moms, the next chapter of the made-for-tv movie franchise. Set to premiere on W Network and STACKTV in 2024, The Love Club Moms will be represented internationally by Corus Studios. Production of the Canadian film series is currently underway in the Hamilton area until October.

The four-part original movie franchise follows the romantic lives of four strong, successful women – Ashley Newbrough (Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance), Rebecca Dalton (Nurses), Genelle Williams (Family Law), and Nazneen Contractor (Children Ruin Everything) – as they juggle motherhood with trying to find their happily ever after. The Love Club Moms also stars Ryan Bruce (Let Him Go), Corey Sevier (Take Me Back For Christmas), Mark Taylor (Beyond Black Beauty), and Joseph Cannata (A Perfect Match).

The Love Club Moms offers a fresh take on the romantic comedy with clever non-linear storytelling tempting viewers to fall in love with each individual title and, when viewed as a whole, will reveal the interconnected story of love, friendship, and motherhood.

"Following the incredible response to The Love Club, Corus Studios, W Network, and Nikki Ray Media Agency have made things official by expanding the heartwarming franchise to a new ensemble of women – mothers from all walks of life – as they navigate the ups and downs of love with their friends by their side," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Original Content and Corus Studios. "Together, we proudly continue our work creating original and relatable Canadian storytelling that delivers audiences even more of what they love."

The Love Club Moms is written by Canadian Screen Award winner Barbara Kymlicka (The Love Club), directed by Canada Shorts Distinction Award winner Alpha Nicky (Rush for Your Life), and Hollywood North Film Awards winner Amy Force (Santa's Got Style). The movies are produced by Dominic Ewenson, David J. Phillips, and Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund.

"We begin every production with the belief that you should love what you make," said Tanya Linton, Executive Producer, Nikki Ray Media Agency. "When it comes to love: when you know, you know. We followed our hearts to explore the breadth of even more funny, relatable, and complex stories out there to tell. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Corus Studios and W Network to bring viewers the next chapter of extraordinary programming."

Corus Studios' Original content team is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content. Susan Alexander is the Production Executive in Charge. On behalf of Nikki Ray Media Agency, Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton are Executive Producers.

For Corus Studios' full catalogue of content, visit www.corusstudios.com

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nikki Ray Media Agency

Nikki Ray Media Agency is a world-class creator of original mass-audience content.

Nikki Ray produces all genres of content but is primarily known for creating original formats in the food and lifestyle spaces. That said, Nikki Ray has scripted, factual shows, kids' shows, comedy, love, science, engineering… Nikki Ray makes it all. And everything Nikki Ray makes is original and thoughtful.

Since 2010, Nikki Ray has produced hundreds of hours of content that has been sold in territories all around the world. Titles such as Fire Masters, The Big Bake, Great Chocolate Showdown, Hot Market, Extreme Ice Machines, Donut Showdown, Sugar Showdown, Home To Win and Decked Out are just a few of the original series that exemplify Nikki Ray's track record in creating homegrown hits that perform exceptionally well internationally.

Nikki Ray prides itself on its originality, creativity and technical excellence.

Nikki Ray Media Agency. Love what you make. Love where you work.

