SparkCognition Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Efficiencies in a Range of Industries with Its AI-powered Analytics Products

"SparkCognition's Darwin product enables users to move quickly from data to model deployment while ensuring swift prototyping of all possible scenarios and producing broad analytical insights on critical assets," said Avinash Kumar, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Specifically, it helps clients evaluate data based on its relevance for the data science processes while its guided data preparation workflow allows clients to discover and recommend solutions for any potential issues in their data set. Unlike most automated machine learning solutions that focus on finding the best algorithm to match a relevant data set, the Darwin product employs a mix of evolutionary algorithms and deep learning methods, so clients rapidly operationalize the data output of their research teams."

SparkCognition's DeepArmor product provides users with superior protection against a wide variety of threats. Clients can easily integrate the DeepArmor product with service and security information and event management platforms with automated application programming interfaces. The product endows clients with the tools to acquire real-time analytics, prioritize threats, and detect and remotely respond to attacks against their infrastructure. SparkCognition's DeepNLP product, on the other hand, lowers maintenance costs by using advanced machine learning techniques to automate unstructured workflows. Moreover, the DeepNLP product applies a range of tools to identify key data patterns and relationships to derive valuable insights that can automate decisions and reduce the risk of human errors.

The SparkPredict product analyzes sensor data and utilizes machine learning tools to avert failures. The product's predictive analytics protects and monitors critical assets 24/7 and helps organizations take swift and informed remedial action. In addition, SparkPredict allows organizations to accumulate and retain workforce knowledge and maintain predictive accuracy with automatic model retraining, which continuously enhances operating models.

"SparkCognition bolsters its product applications through partnerships with various technology companies all over the world. Some of its prominent partners include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Siemens, and Cendana Digital," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its technology-powered product development strategy, wide scope of application, and emphasis on customer satisfaction are expected to solidify its reputation as a provider of cutting-edge productss."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About SparkCognition, Inc

SparkCognition catalyzes sustainable growth for their clients throughout the world with proven artificial intelligence (AI) systems, award-winning machine learning technology, and a multinational team of AI thought-leaders. Clients are trusted with advancing lives, infrastructure, sustainability, and financial systems across the globe. They partner with SparkCognition to understand their industry's most pressing challenges, analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With leading-edge artificial intelligence products—Darwin®️, DeepArmor®️, SparkPredict®️, and DeepNLPTM—SparkCognition's clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI applications can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

