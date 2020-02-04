Spark Power's High Voltage Division Achieves COR™ Certification In Ontario

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), ("Spark", "Spark Power", or "Parent Company") is pleased to announce that its High Voltage Services division has achieved COR™ Certification ("COR") in the province of Ontario, effective January 27, 2020, as administered by the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association ("IHSA").

COR™ is a national industry-wide safety standard and a requirement for businesses looking to bid on public and private sector construction and electrical service projects.

To earn COR™ accreditation, its High Voltage Services division is required to develop, implement, and be annually evaluated on its Health and Safety Management System, through extensive audits both internally and by IHSA. Details of the audit include interviews, documentation review, and observation techniques to evaluate how well the High Voltage Services division can identify, assess, and control potential risks and safety hazards to employees.

"Achieving COR™ certification provides us with a base standard on which we intend to build the best possible Health and Safety program in the electrical industry," said Matt James, Director of Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality. "We could not have achieved our certification without a daily company-wide commitment to our safety program from our employees, supervisors, and managers. They are the ones who deserve the recognition for helping Spark Power continue its goal—Only Zero Is Acceptable!"

"The safety and wellbeing of our employees is truly our number one priority," said Jason Sparaga, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Spark Power Corp. "Achieving COR™ accreditation is a testament to our commitment to protecting the health and safety of all our employees, of proactively eliminating workplace injuries and illnesses, and bringing superior safety practices to our customers. I am proud of the safety culture we've built to date and look forward to expanding our accreditation for the remaining lines of businesses and provinces in which we work, as we continue to expand our footprint across North America," added Sparaga.

In accordance with Spark Power's strategic Health and Safety commitments and dedication to continuous improvement, Spark is committed to achieving COR™ certification for the rest of its Ontario divisions over the course of 2020. Other regions in which Spark has achieved COR™ certification include Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and Alberta.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect Spark Power's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on Spark Power's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding achieving COR™ certification of the High Voltage Services division by Messrs. Sparaga and James.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Spark Power assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

