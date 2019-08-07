Spark Power provides further information respecting the acquisition of 3-Phase Electrical Ltd. and announces the resignation of Don Morrison as a Director of Spark Power Group Inc.

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - As previously released, Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG)(SPG.WT) (the "Company"), parent company to Spark Power Corp., together with Spark Power Services Corp. ("Spark Power"), a leading independent provider of integrated power solutions to industrial, commercial, institutional, and utility customers across North America, announced the acquisition of 3-Phase Electrical Ltd. ("3-Phase") on August 1, 2019 (the "Transaction"). 3-Phase is a low-voltage electrical service and contracting firm based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. 3-Phase is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spark Power, operating within its Technical Services Group. Further to the previously released information respecting the Transaction, Spark Power is providing certain additional information respecting the terms of the purchase.

Summary of the Acquisition

On August 1, 2019, Spark Power together with the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of each of 5450749 Manitoba Ltd., 5450731 Manitoba Ltd. and 5440981 Manitoba Ltd., and indirectly, all of the issued and outstanding securities of 3 Phase Electrical Ltd. The aggregate purchase price paid by Spark Power was $15,750,000, which was satisfied by (a) payment of $11,128,578 cash on closing of the Transaction, inclusive of $628,578 paid for excess working capital at close, (b) a promissory note payable to the vendors in the amount of $3,750,000, and (c) issuance of 887,574 common shares of Spark Power Group Inc. to certain of the vendors. The promissory note pays interest at the rate of 4% per annum and is repayable, together with accrued interest, in three equal installments not later than 120 days following each of the next three anniversary dates following closing. The cash portion of the purchase price was funded from the Company's acquisition facility. The Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive (before potential synergies) to Spark Power's revenue and earnings. The acquisition accelerates the Company's expansion across Canada and strengthens its geographic and operational positioning.

On a trailing twelve-month basis 3-Phase generated unaudited results of approximately $17.3 million in revenue and EBITDA of $3.0 million.

Resignation of Don Morrison

The Company also announces that Mr. Morrison resigned as a Director of the Company effective today for personal reasons. We thank Mr. Morrison for his time and valued contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

