Spark Power Play raises $25,000 for Prostate Cancer Research

"Spark is proud to support Prostate Cancer Canada and help raise awareness, fund research, and find a cure for this terrible disease," said Jason Sparaga, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, Spark Power Corp. "It's not just about raising money to support life-changing research, it's also about getting more people to be comfortable speaking about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection," added Sparaga. "Through our annual hockey tournament, we're hoping to make it easier for men to start thinking about their prostate health."

"Prostate cancer isn't something men want to talk about, but the reality is it's the most common cancer in Canadian men," says Peter Coleridge, President and CEO of Prostate Cancer Canada. "That's why the Spark Power Play Challenge is so important. It encourages more conversations, while funding world-leading Canadian research and our work to influence governments and healthcare professionals. We've made significant progress in the 25 years since Prostate Cancer Canada was created: the mortality rate has dropped by half. But we can't stop as long as an average of 11 Canadians die of the disease every day. We're so grateful to Spark Power, volunteers, fundraisers and everyone who came out to support the tournament."

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power Corp., (TSX: SPG) (SPG.WT) is a leading independent provider of integrated power solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional customers across North America. Spark Power's 750+ employees help deliver power solutions that reduce costs, make the environment a priority, and empower our 6,500+ customers to transition to the grid of the future. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com. Like us on Facebook, Check us out on LinkedIn, and Follow us on Twitter @SparkPowerCorp.

About Prostate Cancer Canada

Prostate Cancer Canada is the leading national charity addressing prostate cancer needs across the country. Together, we are saving and improving more lives by investing in world-leading Canadian research, being a strong voice to influence governments and health care professionals, sharing trusted information, increasing public awareness and working with support groups across Canada. Learn more at prostatecancer.ca.

