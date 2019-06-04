Spark Power Group Inc. - Playing for Change

"Spark Power is very proud to continue our support with our friend, Adam Graves, and Prostate Cancer Canada for the sixth straight year," said Jason Sparaga, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, Spark Power. "Events like Spark Power Play, are important for raising awareness in the community and generating life-saving funds that support prostate cancer research and treatment," added Sparaga.

Spark Power will be raising money for PCC through the Spark Power Play Challenge. The fundraising team with the highest dollars raised will have the first draft picks of participating VIP hockey players they would like to play with.

This year's confirmed special guests include: Adam Graves, Brad May, Dave McLlwain, Denis Maruk, Doug Gilmour, Laura Stacey, Mike Krushelnyski, Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast, Sami Jo Small, Shayne Corson, and Todd Warriner.

"One in seven Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This means that we all likely know someone who has faced or is facing the disease," said two-time Stanley Cup Alumnus, Adam Graves. "Spark Power has always been a strong supporter of this cause… When it comes to cancer, early detection really is the key and we're sharing this message with the community through camaraderie and a love of hockey. Now, what could be better than that?"

Spark Power Play sponsors include: Amp Solar, AppCentrica, BDO Canada LLP, BMO, Canaccord Genuity, e-Compliance, Element Fleet, G4S, Goodmans LLP, PCL Construction, Stature Films, and Tim Hortons. Through their participation with the Spark Power Play Challenge, these organizations are committed to encouraging prostate cancer detection, driving preventative action, and encouraging men over 40 to get checked. To watch Spark Power's PSA video, click here.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power Corp., (TSX: SPG) (SPG.WT) is a leading independent provider of integrated power solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional customers across North America. Spark Power's 750+ employees help deliver power solutions that reduce costs, make the environment a priority, and empower our 6,500+ customers to transition to the grid of the future. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com. Like us on Facebook, Check us out on LinkedIn, and Follow us on Twitter @SparkPowerCorp.

About Prostate Cancer Canada

Prostate Cancer Canada is the leading national foundation dedicated to the elimination of the most common cancer in men through research, advocacy, education, support and awareness. As one of the largest charitable investors in prostate cancer research in Canada, Prostate Cancer Canada is delivering continuous improvement in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and support. Learn more at prostatecancer.ca.

SOURCE Spark Power Group Inc.

For further information: on Spark Power Play or interview requests, please contact Abigail Ardila, Event Coordinator, aardila@sparkpowercorp.com, 905-220-8137