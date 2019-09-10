Spark Power expands its geographic footprint in southwestern Ontario with a new regional office

"We are very pleased to be making this investment in the vibrant London business community, so we can deliver our 'pole to product' electrical services and power solutions to companies operating in the region," said Jason Sparaga, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Spark Power Corp. "The London Hub reflects our Company's commitment to living and working in the communities in which our customers operate. We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality electrical services and the right power solutions to commercial, industrial, and utility customers, balancing their desire to manage the cost of power, improve reliability & power quality, and pragmatically embrace sustainability. We look forward to continued growth from the southwestern Ontario region and earning the right to be our customers' Trusted Partners in Power," added Sparaga.

In 2019, Spark Power advanced its growth strategy by:

Opening branch locations in Brantford , Edmonton , Calgary

, , Establishing a presence in the Western US with branches in Fresno , Fremont , and San Antonio

, , and Designating a US Corporate Head Office in Raleigh, NC focused on providing low-high voltage technical services in the region

focused on providing low-high voltage technical services in the region Acquiring 3-Phase Electrical Ltd; expanding its geographic coverage in the Canadian midwest and rounding out the Company's technical service offerings

The established regional office in London will be home to a new operating branch delivering low-high voltage technical services, equipment sales and rentals, construction, operations, and maintenance, and power advisory and sustainability services. Under the leadership of Brian Kuchma, London Hub Branch Manager, operational ramp-up is actively underway and business development activities are being conducted from the location.

"We chose London as the location for our regional office because of its reputation for investment and economic development, and the presence of established and growing industrial, commercial customers in the area," said Richard Jackson, COO of Spark Power. "We want to be our customers' first and only call for their electrical power infrastructure needs and we view London as the ideal base to begin launching a richer set of complete service offerings," added Jackson.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power Corp ("Spark Power") is the leading independent provider of integrated electrical services and power solutions to +6500 commercial, industrial, and utility customers across North America. We exist to be our customers' Trusted Partners in Power® by delivering customer-centric solutions that reduce costs, improve power quality and reliability, and promote sustainability. We strive to integrate new technologies and help transition our customers to the grid of the future. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect Spark Power's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on Spark Power's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of Spark Power's long-term growth strategy and execution thereof and its growth strategy, business development, and execution thereof by Messrs. Sparaga and Jackson.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Spark Power assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Spark Power Group Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Natasha McNabb, Corporate Communications Specialist, nmcnabb@sparkpowercorp.com, +1 (289) 259-4399; Investor inquiries: Dan Ardila, Chief Financial Officer, dardila@sparkpowercorp.com, +1 (905) 829-3336 x127