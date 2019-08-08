Spark Power announces details of its fiscal 2019 second quarter results conference call

Company to issue its Fiscal 2019 second-quarter results press release on Tuesday, August 13th after markets close with a conference call scheduled on Wednesday, August 14th at 8:30 a.m. ET.

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG) (SPG.WT), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), a leading independent provider of integrated power solutions to industrial, commercial, institutional, and utility customers across North America, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2019 second-quarter results on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Details DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191

Conference ID: 8698378 Booking ID: 9275 WEBCAST: Available by accessing the following link here

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an archive recording will be made available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at https://sparkpowercorp.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations/. The recording will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Natasha McNabb, Corporate Communications Specialist, nmcnabb@sparkpowercorp.com, +1 (289) 259-4399; Financial and Investor inquiries: Dan Ardila, Chief Financial Officer, dardila@sparkpowercorp.com, +1 (905) 829-3336 x127