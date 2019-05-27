SPAR, A Boxing-Inspired Group Fitness Company Founded By Two Local Entrepreneurs, Opens for Business

VICTORIA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - SPAR, a boxing-inspired group fitness company, has opened its first location this month in the new BCI building, 745 Cormorant St, near City Hall.

SPAR was founded by Hayley Gustavson and Victoria Courtnall (the team that co-own SPINCO studios in Victoria and Langford). Chelsea Pettinger (SPINCO VI Director of Programs) and Alexi Argyiou (Former Top 10 North American MMA Prospect) have collaborated to develop the workout.

The four saw an opening in the group fitness world to change the ordinary. Boutique fitness has taken off across the country in the form of Yoga, Spin, Cross Fit, and other disciplines – group boxing is less known but growing in popularity in major cities across the United States. "We want to bring an experience, usually only available in cities like New York and LA to Victoria," said Hayley Gustavson. "Boxing is an amazing workout, it tones the body and lets you get your aggression out on the bag, you're left wiped afterwards," Gustavson continued.

The boxing-inspired group fitness class is a 50-minute, 12 Round, full-body workout where technical boxing meets dynamic high intensity training where every movement is fueled by the beat of curated music.

"We're so excited to open our doors, the trainers have worked with our Director of Programs and Director of Boxing over the past 6 months developing their skills and workout to maximize the experience," said Victoria Courtnall.

SPAR is running a promotion until the end of June, receive 20% off the Fight Club month-to-month or yearly Fight Club membership and get access to member perks including discounts at local businesses. The annual option includes a pair of premium Spar boxing gloves. Use code: FIGHTCLUB20 at checkout online to redeem.

For more information on SPAR and to purchase memberships and class packages, please visit: sparboxing.ca .

