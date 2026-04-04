Space-to-Earth connection: CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaks to Canadians on his way to the Moon

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen had a first space-to-Earth connection with Canada since the successful launch of Artemis II, three days ago.

From the CSA's headquarters in Longueuil, Quebec, Lisa Campbell, President of the CSA, opened the event by congratulating Jeremy and his crewmates on the progress of their mission as they continue their journey towards the Moon. Speaking live from the Orion spacecraft, Jeremy answered questions from Canadian journalists.

He also noted that Canada is not only taking part in this historical mission, but actively helping shape the future of space exploration. Canada's leadership is paving the way for upcoming lunar surface operations, deep‑space research, and emerging opportunities within the lunar economy.

Quotes

"Jeremy is making history for Canada, positioning the country as only the second in the world to send an astronaut around the Moon – and in just days, he will become one of only four humans to have ventured farther into space than ever before. He embodies the expertise, dedication, and excellence that earned Canada a seat on this historic mission, and he will certainly inspire Canadians for generations to come."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada is a key partner in humanity's return to the Moon. Our leadership in space generates tangible benefits on Earth, from satellites that protect and monitor our land, to innovative companies developing technologies in demand around the world and creating thousands of jobs. As we explore deep space, we will continue bring the very best science, technology and ingenuity, and advancing discovery while strengthening life here on Earth."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"Canada's representation on Artemis II is the result of decades of bold Canadian innovation, determination and collaboration. It stands as a testament to Canada's integral place within the team behind the historic return to deep space."

- Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

Artemis II, launched on April 1 at 6:35 pm ET, is the first crewed test flight of the multi-mission Artemis campaign, which is set to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon. Artemis II will test the Orion spacecraft's systems, adapted to meet the needs of a crew on board.

On April 2, the spacecraft ignited its main engine for a translunar injection burn, sending the crew on their four-day journey toward the Moon.

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hensen will travel more than 2 million kilometres over approximately 10 days along with his crewmates, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch.

Associated links

Artemis II: Destination Moon

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen's biography

Information kit – Artemis II mission

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]