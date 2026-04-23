LONGUEUIL, QC, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced that Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Joshua Kutryk has been assigned to NASA's SpaceX Crew-13, an International Space Station mission.

This will be Joshua's first space mission, making him the fourth CSA astronaut to take part in a long-duration mission aboard the Space Station and the first one to fly under NASA's Commercial Crew Program. He will launch no earlier than mid-September 2026 from Florida, along with his crewmates, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

During his mission, Joshua will conduct several international and Canadian science experiments, many of which focus on health-related research, as well as Station maintenance and operations activities. As humans prepare to set foot on the surface of the Moon, it is essential to continue to deepen our understanding of what is required to allow humanity to live, learn and work in the harsh environment of space. The Station is a unique testbed for these valuable experiments.

Our participation in the International Space Station showcases the world‑leading expertise of Canadian companies in key areas such as space robotics and vision systems. This expertise has translated into commercial spin-offs such as precision surgical robotic tools for neurosurgery, breast cancer detection, and telesurgery. Access to the orbiting laboratory has also allowed Canadian scientists to produce findings that can help people suffering from balance problems, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disorders, and Type 2 diabetes.

Quotes

"Canada's longstanding role on the International Space Station has strengthened global partnerships, driven scientific progress and fuelled innovation at home. This mission reflects our commitment to innovation, collaboration and leadership in space. We look forward to the important work ahead and wish our astronaut and the entire crew every success as they build on a legacy that makes Canadians proud."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Our Canadian astronauts are shining examples of hard work and dedication. They invite us to dream big, imagine grand adventures, and accomplish difficult goals. For many years our astronauts have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, curiosity, and courage in orbit. As we look ahead to this next mission, we celebrate the expertise and collaborative spirit that defines our agency and our partners. I have every confidence that Joshua will continue this tradition of excellence and represent Canada with distinction."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"I am honoured to be a part of Crew-13 and represent Canada on this mission. To me, space is driven by curiosity, adventure, innovation, and science – but above all, collaboration. Collaboration that creates opportunity and builds a better future. I'm committed to making the most of this unique opportunity."

– Joshua Kutryk, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

Joshua Kutryk was recruited as a CSA astronaut in 2017 and completed his basic training in 2020. Since then, he has served Canada's space program and worked in different positions, including guiding spacewalks from NASA's Mission Control (Johnson Space Center in Houston) and overseeing commercial vehicle procedures and daily operations on the Station. He brings extensive expertise as an engineer and former test and fighter pilot.

Joshua was previously assigned to Starliner-1. NASA announced late last year that this mission would become an uncrewed cargo flight. The CSA and NASA worked together to change Joshua's assignment to Crew-13.

Space is a growing sector which generates well-paying jobs and helps develop critical technologies that improve the everyday lives of Canadians. According to the State of the Canadian Space Sector 2024: The space sector is estimated to have contributed $3.4 billion to Canada's GDP in 2023. This marks a new all-time high, reflecting an upward real growth trend of 8.4% from 2019. The space sector supported more than 26,000 jobs in Canada. More than 10,000 of these jobs were highly qualified personnel, which represented 73% of Canada's space workforce.

Joshua will be the eighth CSA astronaut to fly to the International Space Station and the fourth on a long-duration mission.

Links

Biography of Joshua Kutryk

Crew-13 Mission

The International Space Station

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]