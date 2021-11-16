Space Enthusiasts Call for a Public Planetarium for Toronto

"Toronto is the only global tourist destination city that does not have a large, iconic public planetarium, [1995 McLaughlin Planetarium closed] and we need to change that," says Henry Lotin, Space Place Co-Founder.

"An entire generation of Torontonians has grown up without ever experiencing the excitement and wonder of a big planetarium," says Lotin.

Since its founding in 2018 and the launching of virtual events series in 2020, Space Place Canada has recruited more than 8,000 supporters enthusiastic about seeing a planetarium built in Toronto.

A public planetarium promotes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics), education, experiences, careers, and recruitment in Canada, in a time of global skill shortages.

With increased interest in space exploration, the new space economy and space tourism, Space Place Canada believe a 21st Century public planetarium will engage citizens and educate youth about opportunities for Canadians to learn about the universe and participate in the future development of space.

A new public planetarium would allow Toronto to join New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, Athens, Warsaw, and Shanghai as cities with major planetariums.

Space Place Canada plans to meet with civic, corporate leaders and other institutions to detail how a 21st-century public planetarium will enhance the city's academic growth, economy, and social life and explore prospective locations.

A facility presenting the wonders of space is an innovating exciting story-telling format that promotes much-needed science-based programming and adds much-needed tourism infrastructure for the benefit of Toronto and Canada at large.

Space Place Canada is grateful to MDA, Canada's leading global space technology company, as the founding sponsor of Space Place Canada.

About Space Place Canada

Founded in 2018, Space Place Planetarium Canada is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary group of professionals determined to bring a public planetarium back to Toronto.

Space Place Canada thanks our supporters and collaborators, including MDA, Canada's premier space-tech company and creator of the Canadaarm, and support from the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University, Daisy Intelligence, Blakes, Global Public Affairs, First Canada and Stradea.

For further information: Media contact, Taylor Jantzi, 416-575-5366, [email protected]