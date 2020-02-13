Spa Four Seasons Montreal Earns Forbes Travel Guide 2020 Five-Star Award in its Inaugural Year

Spa Four Seasons Montreal has earned an unmatched reputation for intuitive hospitality, expertise, guest recognition, and personalized service with a caring, human touch. Located in the heart of downtown's bustling Golden Square Mile, the spa is an exclusive and intimate haven, where every detail has been conceived to help guests disconnect, de-stress, and be transported into a world of peace and serenity. Its customized treatments stand out for their level of refinement and their use of exclusive products by local and international labels. They include the only Kneipp Hydrotherapy facility with a stone path in Canada, a treatment originally developed as a water cure in the 19 th century by German monk, Sebastien Kneipp, involving a natural reflexology walk over polished stones to massage acupressure points on the foot, and an interplay of hot and cold water on the skin.

"We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious Award in our opening year. A mere 1% of Forbes Travel Guide rated spas can attest to being a new Five-Star entry in 2020," stated David Wilkie, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Montreal. "The achievement is a remarkable testament to the dedication and exceptional level of service provided by our team to Four Seasons travellers and Montrealers alike. We are delighted that this recognition will contribute to Montreal's emergence and growth as a global luxury destination."

Designed with the lifestyle of its discerning guests in mind, Spa Four Seasons Montreal is a cocoon of wellbeing. Its eight luxurious treatment rooms showcase raffia walls and whitewashed wood panels and a VIP suite for couples with its own private entrance. Soothing soft colors, organic materials, oasis waterfalls, and beckoning furniture enrich its main environment. Its distinct pre and post-treatments areas include an interior sky-lit swimming pool and a modern steam room and sauna space.

See more about the luxurious features of Spa Four Seasons Montreal here: http://bit.ly/FSMTLForbesSpa

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Its anonymous professional inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through the independent inspection process.

To view the full Star Ratings for 2020, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The 169-room Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is located downtown in the city's Golden Mile Square, connected to luxury retailer Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. Just ten minutes by foot from the Bell Centre, five minutes by car from the train station and twenty minutes from the airport, Four Seasons is ideally located for international visitors, regional weekenders and business travellers. In addition to MARCUS restaurant and lounge, by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, the Hotel offers an intimate spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre, a skylit indoor pool and a stunning fifth floor ballroom with outdoor terrace. Architects of Four Seasons Hotel Montreal are Lemay and Sid Lee Architecture, both of Montreal; Hotel interiors are by Paris based Gilles & Boissier in collaboration with Philip Hazan, with restaurant and lounge by Montreal firm Atelier Zébulon Perron. An exclusive community of 18 Four Seasons Private Residences is also located in the same building, with interiors by Montreal-based architect and designer Philip Hazan.

Connect with Four Seasons Hotel Montreal:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FSmontreal

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FourSeasonsHotelMontreal

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FSmontreal

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Spa Four Seasons Montreal

Press Room: https://press.fourseasons.com/montreal/

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

For further information: Marlène Joubert, Director of Public Relations, [email protected], +1-438-221-1253