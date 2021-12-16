Southpark on Whyte Awarded a LEED Gold First in Edmonton

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification program is the most widely recognized international mark of excellence for green building in over 160 countries. LEED certification provides a credible, third-party verified approach towards sustainable design, construction, maintenance, and operations of high-performance real estate. Green buildings reduce waste, conserve energy, decrease water consumption, and accelerate innovation.

Southpark on Whyte has been conceived and developed in partnership with ONE Properties and Wheaton Properties and is professionally managed by ONE Properties. Located on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton's popular and lively neighbourhood of Old Strathcona, Southpark on Whyte opened Phase 1 (99 rental suites) to residents in late 2020. Upon completion, there will be a total of 660 residential suites and 26,900 sq. ft. of retail space.

"Achieving the first LEED V4 Multi-Family Project in Edmonton recognizes deliberate design, construction and operations, and reflects ONE Properties and Wheaton Properties' commitment to lead on sustainable development and property management practices," said Graham Halsall, Director of Sustainability at ONE Properties. "Southpark on Whyte integrates valuable energy, water and carbon-reduction initiatives, while supporting resident health, wellbeing and comfort."

Examples of green building innovations implemented at Southpark on Whyte include:

Reclamation of a previously contaminated site in one of Edmonton's most pedestrian-friendly and low-carbon neighbourhoods;

most pedestrian-friendly and low-carbon neighbourhoods; High-performance, high-efficiency WaterSense and Energy Star-rated fixtures and appliances to reduce energy and water use;

Locally sourced construction materials, including 100% of concrete aggregate from the immediate area;

Strategic waste diversion strategy which reduced the amount of construction material sent to landfill by over 40% compared to a typical project; and

Exclusive use of no and low-VOC interior paints, coatings, flooring and insulation to prevent off-gassing and support healthy indoor air quality.

Aligning with their continuous commitment to leading sustainability practices, ONE Properties has received LEED certification across 21 sites and 6M sq. ft., with another 1.9M sq. ft. under development targeting LEED certification.

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties is a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm that develops and manages a range of high-quality assets across Canada. Since 1987, ONE has been creating value, empowering businesses and defining communities through its people, partners and properties. ONE leverages its expertise across a range of asset classes — multi-family residential, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use. Visit www.oneproperties.com for more information.

About Wheaton Properties

Wheaton Properties is a commercial real estate investor, developer, and property manager in Edmonton. As a division of the Wheaton Group, founded in 1955 by Don Wheaton Sr., Wheaton Properties owns a portfolio of over 400,000 combined square feet in retail, office, and mixed-use assets across Victoria, Nanaimo, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, and Grande Prairie. Visit www.wheatonproperties.ca for more information.

SOURCE ONE Properties

For further information: Media Contact: Lindsay Robinson, Director, Corporate and Commercial Marketing, ONE Properties, 780-784-3460, [email protected]