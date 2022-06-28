SOUTHLEA PROVIDES A NEW CHOICE FOR EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ADVISORY SERVICES IN CANADA

We are taking independent executive compensation and governance advisory to a new level

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Executive compensation continues to come under increased scrutiny by a variety of stakeholders, given changing macro-economic and financial market conditions and expectations. As the world changes rapidly, board members and management teams are under pressure to consider the risk and resilience of their strategic plans, and whether their executive pay programs align to drive the right outcomes. This means better, more tailored, and innovative advice is required on sensitive decisions around pay levels, design and governance.

Southlea is a new executive and board compensation advisory firm, led by our four founding partners: Amanda Voegeli, Ryan Resch, Alex Pattillo and Tara Armstrong. Together they have over 65 years of combined experience serving complex and leading organizations in the financial services, natural resources and technology industries.

We established Southlea to fill a gap in the market, offering a collaborative approach and holistic understanding of business and people strategies to inform the development of customized, impactful compensation programs. Amanda Voegeli, President and Manager Partner of Southlea contends that "too much focus on prevailing market practices or proxy advisor preferences can lead to homogenous pay programs that don't necessarily reflect a company's unique strategy. At Southlea, we offer tailored advice and a clear perspective on what makes sense for each of our clients."

Mark Wiseman, Board Chair of AIMCo, shared that "I've known Amanda for many years and have trusted her independent point-of-view anchored in a deep understanding of our investment strategies and the asset management industry. This means that she asks the right questions to effectively connect our performance with pay."

We recognize the need for boards of directors to receive independent advice on sensitive executive compensation and talent matters. Michael Mueller, Board Chair of Laurentian Bank, believes that "navigating complex executive compensation plans is one of the board's toughest jobs, as it requires carefully balancing of management and shareholder interests. Southlea brings everyone together while maintaining independence, making my job more effective."

Southlea is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise and a Rainbow Registered LGBT+ friendly organization. This diversity is engrained in the work we do, and sparks creative and distinct ideas and approaches to solving your business challenges. Ryan Resch, Senior Partner of Southlea, notes that "this past year, we focused on innovative research, including the broadening responsibilities of the Human Resources Committee, the connections between diversity and compensation within the S&P TSX 60 companies, and the important role of the board of directors in supporting diversity of their executive teams."

About Southlea Group

Southlea Group is a national, independent, compensation advisory firm. We are headquartered in Toronto, with clients across Canada, representing all industries and organization structures. Our team of advisors is multi-disciplined with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise by WBE Canada and to be Rainbow Registered as an LGBT+ friendly organization.

