Southlake Regional Health Centre Implements Novari Cardiac Services Referral Management Solution

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Novari Health is pleased to announce it has completed a successful implementation of its Cardiac Services Referral Management™ solution.

Cardiac procedure at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The software as a service (SaaS) technology is being provided to Southlake Regional Health Centre as an electronic means to manage the receipt, processing and workflows associated with inbound referrals for the Cardiac Programs. The Novari Cardiac Services Referral Management software allows hospital based cardiac programs to eliminate paper and improve the program's referral workflows for clinicians, clerical staff, hospital management, and leadership. The Novari Health technology provides front line staff and management with accurate and real-time data on the volume of referrals, the status of every patient's referral and bottlenecks in the system.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical and medical consults, surgery, and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at hospitals and regional health authorities in Canada and Australia. The Novari access to care platform helps improve access to care, wait times, and drive efficiencies for patients accessing a wide variety of health care services including surgery, mental health & additions, diabetes, cardiac, medical imaging, etc.

"Southlake's Regional Cardiac Program is a leader in innovation and embraces both clinical and administrative technologies to help us provide the best possible care to our patients," says Liz Lalingo, Director, Regional Cardiac Program, Southlake. "Novari Health's software helps our staff, nurses and physicians streamline the referral process and ensures we have the information we need to best support our patients."

"Southlake Regional Health Centre and Novari Health have been partners for many years. This expanded use of our software is testimony, to not only Novari's technology, but to the trust that Southlake places in our team to assist in executing their vision for improving access to care for patients."– John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Southlake Regional Health Centre

Southlake is building healthy communities through outstanding care, innovative partnerships, and amazing people. We deliver a wide range of healthcare services to the communities of northern York Region and southern Simcoe County. Our advanced regional programs include Cancer Care and Cardiac Care and serve a broader population across the northern GTA and into Simcoe-Muskoka.

Our team of 6000 staff, physicians, volunteers, students and Patient and Family Advisors are committed to creating an environment where the best experiences happen. As a recognition of our commitment to quality and patient safety, we have received the highest distinction of Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada.

With an annual operating budget of over $500 million, we care for one of Ontario's most rapidly growing and aging populations and have developed an exciting plan for new facilities to serve our communities into the future. A member of the Southlake Community Ontario Health Team, we are working with our partners to deliver connected care to northern York Region and southern Simcoe County.

Southlake is supported by the communities we serve. To donate, please visit southlake.ca/foundation.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest and fastest growing Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

