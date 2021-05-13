Southlake Regional Health Centre Expanding Use of Novari Technology

KINGSTON, ON, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that Southlake Regional Health Centre (SRHC) is expanding its use of Novari Health access to care technologies. The Novari eRequest® referral management technology will be leveraged by the Diagnostic Assessment Program (DAP) of the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre.

Southlake Regional Health Centre has been a long-term client of Novari.

The Stronach Regional Cancer Centre (SRCC) at Southlake represents the regionally designated program for the Central Region Cancer Program. The Southlake Diagnostic Assessment Unit is one of many regional diagnostic assessment programs across Ontario managing referrals and providing diagnostic assessments for cancer patients.

The Novari eRequest system is a three-in-one technology that enables referral workflow management, central intake and wait list management. The system is highly configurable and can be easily adapted for any type of healthcare service (e.g., diabetes, mental health & addictions, orthopedics, cancer, etc.). The technology features customizable workflows and robust integration capabilities to other hospital IT systems. Novari eRequest is scalable and has been deployed at individual hospitals, across health regions and provincially.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Central intake models, enabled with modern referral workflow management and wait list management technology, are an effective way to get the right patient to the right provider at the right time and with the right data. Across Canada and beyond, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted and accelerated the need for new models of care and new technologies like Novari, that improve access to care.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across five Canadian provinces.

"Novari has implemented our access to care technologies for many different healthcare services. All of which I am proud of. However, like so many families, mine has been impacted by cancer. Novari's work to help improve access for cancer patients is rewarding and emotional." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA President Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information visit www.novarihealth.com .

