Southlake Foundation Appoints Fundraising Innovator as New President & CEO

Jennifer joins the Foundation at a critical time in its growth, as Southlake continues to confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and looks ahead to the future of health care. She will lead the development and implementation of the Foundation's Strategic Plan to achieve bold fundraising goals in support of the hospital's Master Plan. This includes urgent priorities for the equipment, technology and infrastructure required for Southlake to introduce innovative new models of care while expanding services and infrastructure to meet the rapidly growing needs of the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to welcome a strategic, collaborative leader adept at building forward-thinking teams and cultures," said Dave Wattling, Chair of Southlake Foundation's Board of Directors. "Along with legal and business acumen, Jennifer brings extensive experience in strategic and business planning, coupled with an ability and network to cultivate and grow corporate partnerships and individual philanthropy. These skills will serve the Foundation, the hospital, and our communities well as we move forward into a period of growth."

Jennifer brings nearly 20 years of experience in the social profit sector, providing diverse perspective and international expertise to organizations that focus on Holocaust and human rights education, as well as the well-being of children and families. Prior to that, she practiced employment law and civil litigation in Toronto, Calgary, and Ottawa. Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University and a Bachelor of Arts from Western University, along with executive leadership and management certificates from the Ivey Business School at Western University and Harvard Business School.

"We're delighted for Jennifer to join us at a key juncture when the demands on our hospital are greater than ever before," said Southlake Regional Health Centre President and CEO, Arden Krystal. "Her impressive experience will be invaluable as we work to attract the resources required to continue delivering leading edge care to communities experiencing tremendous population growth. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Foundation under Jennifer's leadership."

Previously, Jennifer was President and CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Canada (MAWC) for more than ten years, where she helped cumulatively raise more than $161 million. During her tenure, she successfully engaged board members, staff, volunteers, donors, wish families, and partners to collaboratively build a compelling vision for the organization's future in Canada, including a major merger.

"This is an incredible time to join the Southlake Foundation," said Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, President and CEO of Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. "I look forward to joining forces with our Board of Directors, community members, Arden and the hospital leadership as we focus on the future. The committed professionals here have a tremendous impact on the health and wellbeing of people across Ontario, and I'm excited to contribute to the vital work that lies ahead."

About Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation

Since its inception in 1980, the Southlake Foundation has raised more than $200.5 million in support of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Working with members of the community, hundreds of volunteers, the Southlake Family and our incredible donors, the foundation will continue to support life-saving medical equipment, infrastructure upgrades and expansions, patient programs and staff education, all for the goal of providing leading edge care for patients and families close to home. For more information visit www.southlakefoundation.ca

Aimee Houston, Director, Marketing and Communications, Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, e: [email protected], c: 289-380-0285

