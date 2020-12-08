Southern Harvest Announces Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Southern Harvest Health Corp. ("Southern Harvest" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Canadian provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan in connection with a proposed initial public offering (the "Offering") of its common shares for total gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. is acting as agent in connection with the Offering.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus, which contains important information relating to the Offering, will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Preliminary Prospectus is subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. Completion of the Offering is subject to and conditional upon the receipt of all necessary approvals, including regulatory approvals.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or except pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities offered hereby within the United States.

About Southern Harvest

Southern Harvest is a Canadian medical cannabis company with its operational head office located in Lisbon, Portugal and its main base of operations located in Santarem District, Portugal. The Company's mission is to provide European medical patients with unparalleled cannabis experiences through the production, marketing, distribution and sale of premium quality cannabis products.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the reference in this news release to the size of the Offering constitutes a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Southern Harvest Health Corp., Nathan Shantz, 416-727-4554, [email protected]