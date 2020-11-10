Southern Energy Corp. Comments on Trading Activity

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on recent trading activity in its common shares.

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional light oil and natural gas resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi and Alabama. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

For further information: Southern Energy Corp., Suite 2400, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1: Ian Atkinson, President & CEO, Tel: (587) 287-5401; or Calvin Yau, V.P. Finance & CFO, Tel: (587) 287-5402, www.southernenergycorp.com

