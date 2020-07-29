Southbridge Welcomes Province's Independent Commission on Long-Term Care

Company will actively participate in the process, and believes it will help inform its ongoing efforts to transform and enhance the delivery of seniors' care

CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Southbridge Care Homes welcomes the province's Independent Commission, and its evaluation of how Ontario's long-term care sector responded and adapted to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 virus, announced today. The organization will actively participate in the Commission's process, and looks forward to reviewing the Commission's report when it is released in Spring 2021.

"It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted serious gaps in the long-term care sector. Southbridge wasn't immune to these challenges. This Commission is an excellent opportunity for everyone, including us, to come together and learn from the past several months, with a focus on the care we provide and the redevelopment of homes to better provide that care," says Candace Chartier, Chief Seniors' Advocate and Strategic Partnerships Officer at Southbridge. "While our organization has already taken tangible steps to transform how we deliver care, the Commission is an excellent opportunity for us, other LTC providers, and the wider healthcare system, to continue to evolve. We will continue to work to meet or exceed industry standards and best practices at all times."

As part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southbridge has implemented a number of reforms across its homes, including:

Appointing former Ontario Long-Term Care Association CEO Candace Chartier as the organization's new Chief Seniors' Advocate and Strategic Partnerships Officer to oversee quality and care across Southbridge's 37 care homes;





as the organization's new Chief Seniors' Advocate and Strategic Partnerships Officer to oversee quality and care across Southbridge's 37 care homes; Testing staff twice per month for COVID-19;





Requiring staff to work at only one long-term care home to prevent the spread of the virus;





Hiring an epidemiologist who is solely focused on residents and staff at Southbridge homes;





Hiring a Human Resources recruiter to be solely focused on Southbridge homes and the needs of our residents, as staffing issues were a challenge during the pandemic; and





Investing in the redevelopment of B and C class homes into A class homes that meet the new standards set out in the Ontario government's Long-Term Care Home Design Manual, while keeping resident well-being and quality of life top of mind.

"We want to be a part of this process. We want to share what we've learned from this virus, what we're doing to support and care for our seniors going forward, and learn about what other solutions or opportunities are out there for us to implement. More than anything, we want to work with our government and healthcare partners to ensure seniors are getting the quality care they deserve," concluded Chartier.

