Southbridge Care Homes Opens Southbridge London, a State-of-the-Art Long-term Care Home, in London, Ontario

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Southbridge Care Homes' new home in London, Ontario, called Southbridge London, is part of the company's strategy to provide Ontario's aging population with innovative, safe and modern living environments. The new home includes 160 beds for Ontario's long-term care residents and offers good employment.

"Opening Southbridge London is great for seniors in London and surrounding areas because it offers them a modern space to call home as they live out their senior years," says Ryan Bell, CEO of Southbridge Care Homes. "We are proud to have built a home that allows seniors to maintain their connection to this vibrant community and supports Ontario's efforts to build modern long term care homes.

Southbridge London provides residents with a contemporary, comfortable living space with natural light, as well as a library area, games room, theatre and a range of social activities to meet residents' varying needs. The home also has a modern spa and therapy area to support healthy aging.

Southbridge London is one of four new Southbridge long-term care homes slated for opening in 2022. Southbridge is one of the first companies to bring this type of new, state-of-the-art long-term care home to Ontario. The other homes are being built in Kemptville, Cornwall and Owen Sound. Each home will have capacity of 160 residents.

Southbridge is actively hiring front-line health care workers across Ontario. Interested applicants should visit https://www.southbridgecarehomes.com/careers/ for more information.

