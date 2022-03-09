Southbridge Care Homes is Building Positive Change in Long-Term Care with Four New State-of-the-Art Homes across Ontario

"We are excited to share the innovations we've implemented in these new homes, which represents our desire to create positive change in the long-term care sector in Ontario," says Ryan Bell, CEO of Southbridge Care Homes. "These new home builds will add 280 beds to long-term care capacity and create opportunities for staff to grow and expand our progressive culture."

Southbridge is one of the first companies to bring state-of-the-art, new homes to long term care in Ontario. These modern homes will be built in communities in Kemptville, Cornwall, Owen Sound and London. Each of the four homes will have capacity for 160 residents.

Residents and their families will enjoy modern, comfortable living spaces which feature large bright windows, as well as social activities in the contemporary library area, games room and computer lounge. Additional added comforts include a modernized spa and therapy area to support healthy aging. The new homes will focus on interventions and comfort care areas, which are designed to accommodate families so that residents may be together with their loved ones in end-of-life stages.

The homes will also have modern ventilation and HVAC systems which will allow for the isolation of specific areas of the home in case of an infectious outbreak. Southbridge has a significant commitment to Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) with best practices being led by an Epidemiologist and several dedicated Regional IPAC specialists supporting the homes.

"Our staff members are an integral part in making a difference in the lives of our seniors," Bell added. "We are looking to staff these new homes with people who are passionate about caring for others, and who will embrace the new direction in long-term care."

Southbridge is actively hiring front-line health care workers in all four of their new home builds, set to begin in May to August, 2022. For additional information on rewarding career opportunities at Southbridge, please visit https://www.southbridgecarehomes.com/careers/.

