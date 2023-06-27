South Vancouver Island Celebrates Launch of First Indigenous Reciprocity Trust

VICTORIA, BC, Lək̓ʷəŋən, WSÁNEĆ, and T'Sou-ke territory, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - In a landmark advancement for local efforts aimed at fostering unity and mutual understanding, Reciprocity Trusts Society announces the inauguration of the South Island Indigenous Reciprocity Trust on Vancouver Island. This launch marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey towards active Indigenous and settler reciprocity, a movement powered by community and cultural collaboration.

Reciprocity Trusts is a model designed to provide benefits to all ten First Nations with interests in the region, including T'Sou-ke, Sc'ianew (Beecher Bay) and Pacheedaht First Nations, the Lək̓ʷəŋən people of the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations, and the WSÁNEĆ communities of W SI K EM (Tseycum), W̱JOȽEȽP (Tsartlip), SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout), MÁLEXEȽ (Malahat), BOḰEĆEN (Pauquachin).

"We are immensely proud of the progress we have made by moving at the pace of trust with our Indigenous partners," says Naomi Devine, Chair, Reciprocity Trusts Society. "Our journey has been marked by patience, dialogue, and a shared sense of purpose, and we are thrilled to see the seeds of reciprocity sprouting through this Trust."

W̱JOȽEȽP (Tsartlip), SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout) & MÁLEXEȽ (Malahat) First Nations are the first to appoint trustees, marking an important step towards mutual respect, learning, and growth. This Trust is built on honouring diverse cultures and their wisdom, and the appointed trustees bring a myriad of skills and perspectives to the table.

The trust invites pledged homeowners, renters, and businesses to begin contributions at reciprocitytrusts.ca. Recognition decals, created by Coast Salish artist lessLIE , will be provided, increasing visibility of Indigenous land recognition in the region.

"Trust and commitment from our community have been instrumental in bringing this innovative endeavour to life," said Sarah Reid, Reciprocity Trusts' Executive Director. "We're not just linking homes and businesses; we are building a community where mutual support and respect form the foundation of our shared future."

Reciprocity Trusts is thrilled about this new chapter, envisioning a future where regional Indigenous Trusts exist across the county, bringing everyone into a vibrant, interconnected community. The goal is a future where reciprocity is not just a principle, but a lived experience.

Indigenous Nations interested in starting something similar to Reciprocity Trusts in their own territories are encouraged to reach out: [email protected]

