South Street Burger opens new location in Lethbridge!

LETHBRIDGE, AB, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Custom burger creations are waiting for you when South Street Burger's newest location opens September 22nd in Lethbridge, Alberta located 3010 26th Avenue South. The restaurant will be South Street Burger's 36th location in Canada and the first location in Lethbridge.

South Street Burgers are made with 100% fresh, never frozen, Canadian angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and contains no preservatives, no steroids, and no fillers. Every juicy burger is made fresh and made to order. Inclusivity is important to us, South Street Burger serves a diverse range of burger patties to appeal to everyone, including vegan and vegetarian options, chicken breast, fried chicken, and Halal beef.

"We're very excited to bring our delicious, gourmet burgers, hand-cut fries, poutines, onion rings and hand-scooped milkshakes to Lethbridge!" says Andrew Kay – Brand Leader of South Street Burger. "We're eager to have our customers come build the burger of their dreams with a choice of over 30 gourmet burger toppings, the combinations are endless."

About South St. Burger

In 2005, the South Street Burger story began in Toronto where the first restaurant opened. Then, as now, South Street Burger's primary focus is to procure, prepare and sell the best product available. South Street Burger currently has locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Dubai. In 2019 South Street Burger joined the MTY Food Group Inc.

