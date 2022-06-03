South Street Burger opens new location in Calgary!

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Custom burger creations are waiting for you when South Street Burger's newest location opens June 3rd in Calgary, Alberta located in the Township Plaza at #410 80 Longview Common SE. The restaurant will be South Street Burger's 35th location in Canada and the seventh location in Calgary owned by franchisee Brian deHaan.

South Street Burgers are made with 100% fresh, never frozen, Canadian angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and contains no preservatives, no steroids, and no fillers. Every juicy burger is made fresh and made to order. Inclusivity is important to us, South Street Burger serves a diverse range of burger patties to appeal to everyone, including vegan and vegetarian options, chicken breast, fried chicken, and Halal beef.

The Calgary franchisee, Brian deHaan is proud to announce the opening of their 7th South Street Burger location in the Township Development; located in the community of Legacy. Brayden Matthews from the operations team stated: "Our new restaurant paired with such a beautiful location is fantastic. We are located next to the amazing 35 Meter Crane statue and look forward to our guests being able to come and enjoy a burger or milkshake to enjoy all we have to offer both in the restaurant and around the development." South Street Burger has become a fixture on the Calgary Burger Scene, opening the first western Canadian location in CrossIron Mills in 2009 offering fresh 100% Canadian Angus Beef, raised without antibiotics, or hormones & paired with fresh-cut fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. The Location will be managed by Kristoffer Bunda, who had this to say: "I am deeply honored to be managing this new location. With the help and support from my team I am looking forward to continuing the same quality of food and service that South Street Burger is known for."

About South St. Burger

In 2005, the South Street Burger story began in Toronto where the first restaurant opened. Then, as now, South Street Burger's primary focus is to procure, prepare and sell the best product available. South Street Burger currently has locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Dubai. In 2019 South Street Burger joined the MTY Food Group Inc.

