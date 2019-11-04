South St. Burger opens new location at One York Street in Toronto's South Core Business District

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Burger lovers should expect the unexpected when South St. Burger opens its 36th and newest location on November 6 in Toronto's South Core Business District. With almost endless combinations of gourmet toppings, South St. Burger understands that it's about choice, and it's about tasty gourmet burgers.

Made with 100% fresh, never frozen, Canadian angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and contains no preservatives, no steroids and no fillers. Each juicy burger is cooked to order.

"We're very excited to bring our delicious, gourmet burgers, hand-cut fries and hand-scooped milkshakes to this exciting and vibrant part of Toronto" says Falah Alkhudhairy, franchise owner, South St. Burger. "Our chef inspired signature burgers and our 30 gourmet toppings ensure that our burgers are as unique as the people ordering them."

Built in 2016, One York Street is targeting LEED Platinum Certification and has a commitment to sustainability. It offers direct PATH access to TTC, GO Transit, VIA Rail and the Union-Pearson Express.

About South St. Burger

In 2005, the South St. Burger story began in Toronto where the first restaurant opened up. Then, as now, South St. Burger's primary focus is to procure, prepare and sell the best product available. South St. Burger currently has locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Dubai. In 2019 South St. Burger joined the MTY Food Group Inc.

