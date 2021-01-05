The Mushroom Company is one of North America's largest mushroom processors. Over the last 90 years it has built a reputation for high-quality, innovative products and superior dedicated customer service. The Mushroom Company's product capabilities range from individually quick-frozen (IQF) to canning, blanching, blending, and roasting mushrooms and other vegetables. It primarily serves the food service and industrial markets, where its mushrooms end up on pizzas, in soups, and on various quick and casual-service restaurant menus.

"We are excited to join the South Mill Champs family," said Dennis Newhard, President of The Mushroom Company. "Over the last few years, SMC has shown exceptional leadership in innovation and growth in the mushroom industry. We look forward to supporting and further expanding SMC's capabilities and product innovation. Our industry is experiencing strong growth as consumers continue to recognize the significant health and environmental benefits of mushrooms. We believe the future is bright and this combination gives us the resources to continue to be an industry leader."

The facility will continue to operate under The Mushroom Company banner, with Dennis Newhard remaining President and General Manager. In the near term, SMC plans to expand capacity and capabilities at the Cambridge facility, in line with its growing North American operations.

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically-integrated compost producer, grower, and supplier of North American-grown fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, PA, South Mill Champs is a leading innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. It offers mushrooms and other products with full-service logistics and storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply.

South Mill Champs formed in late 2017 after South Mill of Pennsylvania and Champ's Mushrooms of British Columbia merged. Loveday Mushroom Farms, a high-quality, multigenerational composter and mushroom grower based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, joined SMC in July of 2020. In November 2020, SMC further expanded its distribution capabilities with the opening of a new distribution center in Lakeland, FL.

