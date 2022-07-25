South Coast Jazz Announces 5-Year Worldwide Deal with Stingray DJazz Music TV & VOD

Co-hosted by Canadian media icon Dini Petty alongside SCJ founding director, Juliann Kuchocki (Actra/SOCAN), the Special Edition release will be available in Fall 2022.

Heralded by the Wall Street Journal as one of the best festivals in the world to watch online, South Coast Jazz was originally founded as a live event in 2014 — pivoting swiftly to streaming amidst the global pandemic.

Created to celebrate and sustain live music and the arts, South Coast Jazz also endeavors to enrich and preserve culture, offer a diverse and inclusive platform for artists to thrive, and create both jobs and much-needed tourist experiences within its home base of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Now heading into its ninth annual event, the South Coast Jazz Festival has featured a wide array of emerging and established artists — including multi-JUNO and GRAMMY winners, Order of Canada recipients, and Walk of Fame icons — with amplification of Indigenous, youth, educational, family, and ASL programming.

Of the latter, the South Coast Jazz — and its non-profit umbrella, South Coast Cultural Society — are exponentially increasing accessibility and diversity with the addition of SCJ Certified ASL Deaf Musical Interpreter Gaitre Persaud, who visualizes the sound of rhythm, harmony, and melody for both the Festival and forthcoming live shows, streams, podcasts, and more.

"Our goal with South Coast Jazz is to delight audiences with the very best the scene has to offer," Kuchocki shares.

