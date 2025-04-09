South Asian Society Against Discrimination (SASAD) Announces Support for Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The South Asian Society Against Discrimination (SASAD) has publicly declared its support for Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party, expressing its belief that the party offers the leadership necessary to address the current challenges facing Canada.

SASAD's endorsement follows growing concerns about the policies of the Liberal government, particularly in relation to immigration, social issues, and economic policies. The organization raised specific concerns about the impact of the Liberal government's International Student Program (ISP), which has led to a significant increase in the number of international students, particularly from India.

SASAD believes that the ISP, which has allowed an influx of international students with low-value degrees, has resulted in challenges for local communities, particularly among South Asian Canadians. The organization claims that the program has unintentionally led to an increase in discrimination against existing Indian-Canadians, who have faced heightened resentment due to the surge in new arrivals. Additionally, many of these international students struggle to integrate into the workforce, which SASAD argues has contributed to tension within local communities.

The organization also expressed concerns about the broader immigration policies under the Liberal government, including the Century Initiative, which aims to grow Canada's population to 100 million. SASAD contends that these policies may be focusing on increasing the population without sufficient consideration for the skill levels of incoming immigrants, which could impact Canada's economic stability and social cohesion.

In addition to its concerns about immigration, SASAD has raised alarms about the policies of the Liberal Party regarding taxation and government control. The organization specifically pointed to proposed increases in the carbon tax and capital gains tax, expressing concerns about the financial impact on Canadians. SASAD also expressed unease regarding the influence of figures like Mark Carney, who have advocated for policies such as the "Great Reset" and the "Green New Deal." SASAD believes these policies could lead to increased government control, which it views as a threat to individual freedoms and economic prosperity.

SASAD also highlighted concerns about law and order, noting challenges related to rising crime rates, drug use, and overdose deaths in cities like Vancouver. The organization emphasized the need for stronger measures to address these issues and maintain social stability.

As part of its endorsement of the Conservative Party, SASAD stressed the importance of skilled, educated immigrants who are committed to contributing positively to Canadian society. The organization supports the Conservative Party's focus on attracting immigrants with higher levels of education and skills to help strengthen Canada's workforce and economy.

SASAD urges all Canadians to consider the future of the country as they prepare for the upcoming federal election, encouraging citizens to participate in the voting process and support leadership that prioritizes the nation's long-term stability and prosperity.

Contact Information: South Asian Society Against Discrimination, Email: [email protected], Website: www.sasad.ca