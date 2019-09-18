Sourced Group Wins Canadian Business Excellence Award for Second Year in a Row

Award recognises commitment to client satisfaction, employee engagement and innovation

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading global IT consultancy specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for regulated industries, is pleased to announce that it is a recipient of the 2019-20 Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses (CBEA), presented by Excellence Canada. This is the second year in a row that Sourced has received this prestigious award.

One of only 32 companies nationally to receive the award this year, Sourced helps large enterprises securely migrate critical IT infrastructure and applications to the public cloud, enabling them to respond more quickly to market demands, deliver a better customer experience and increase their competitive advantage. Sourced has offices in Toronto, Singapore and Sydney Australia and recently announced the closing of a CAD $20 million financing that will facilitate the company's aggressive growth plans.

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognises outstanding achievements by organisations in the private sector across Canada. Winners are recognised for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on three key areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.

"We're delighted to have won this prestigious award for the second time in as many years," says Jon Spinks, CEO, Sourced Group. "The award is testament to the hard work and commitment of our fast-growing Canadian team and the support provided by Sourced's global regions. Receiving external recognition for our efforts and commitment to employee engagement, client satisfaction and innovation shows we're on the right track. Thanks to Excellence Canada, the awards committee and the sponsors for this great honour."

The awards will be presented at the 2019-20 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses Cocktail Reception on Thursday, September 19th at Steam Whistle Brewing in Toronto.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada's mission is to help improve organizational performance and recognize excellence, with a vision to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada. Excellence Canada recognizes organizations that continually improve performance; are innovative, competitive, and customer focused; are healthy, inclusive, and sustainable; and that are economically, socially, and environmentally responsible. www.cbeawards.com

About Sourced Group

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialize in organisation-wide cloud transformation and DevOps enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity and embrace a better way of doing IT. www.sourcedgroup.com

SOURCE Sourced Group

For further information: Media Contact: Kevin Spikes, Sourced Group, Australia: 02 8278 0777 x2812, North America: 844 401 6455 x2812, Singapore: +65 3163 6580 x2812, Direct: +1 647 493 2812, Mobile: +1 647 526 316, kevin.spikes@sourcedgroup.com

Related Links

https://www.sourcedgroup.com/

