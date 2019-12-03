Sourced Group Selected as Global Launch Partner for AWS Outposts

Outposts brings native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to virtually any data centre, co-location space, or on-premises facility

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading global IT consultancy specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for regulated industries, is pleased to announce it has been selected as a global launch partner for AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts provides fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware that allows customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS's broad array of services in the cloud.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with a decade of experience, Sourced has been trained and vetted in delivering positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS solutions.

There are AWS customers today that have certain material workloads that may need to remain on-premises for several years, such as applications that are latency sensitive and require proximity to on-premises assets. These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, and easily and seamlessly integrate these on-premises workloads with the rest of their applications in the cloud. Until now, customers lacked the same level of automation, APIs and the functionality across on-premises and the cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage—the same hardware used in AWS public region data centres—to bring AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on-premises. As an AWS Outposts launch partner, Sourced can help AWS customers overcome potential challenges in managing and supporting infrastructures both on-premises and cloud environments and deliver positive outcomes at scale.

"Sourced is proud to support AWS Outposts as a launch partner," says John Painter, VP, Strategy and Innovation, Sourced Group. "As a Premier Partner in the AWS Partner Network, our international team has an extensive track record helping large enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services, aviation, and healthcare achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

"While our solutions are geared towards enabling clients to rapidly and securely adopt cloud, at scale, we recognise that some enterprises may require hybrid solutions for certain use cases. AWS Outposts provides these clients with an exciting opportunity to experience the flexibility and performance of AWS without extending beyond the data centre or making significant changes to their security posture."

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialize in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity and embrace cloud at scale. www.sourcedgroup.com

