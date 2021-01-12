Sourced Group Launches New Pega on Azure Consulting Offering

Accelerates migration to cloud with all the benefits of Azure's PaaS environment

SYDNEY, TORONTO, SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Sourced Group Worldwide Inc. ("Sourced"), a leading global technology consultancy, has today launched a new consulting offering, Pega on Azure, to enable enterprises to deliver Pega solutions at scale on Microsoft Azure.

"Business process management and case management applications like Pega are critical for the operations of large organisations, especially in the banking and insurance industries," says Pedram Sanayei, Principal Consultant at Sourced Group. According to Gartner1, "application leaders and business transformation leaders adopt iBPMS tools to provide the foundation to increase organisational agility and establish scalable automation architectures across the enterprise."

"Leveraging the power of the Azure cloud to deliver Pega solutions at scale, while solving capacity and costs constraints, empowers Pega developers to focus on impactful business problems rather than the underlying technology," continues Sanayei. "We are thrilled to have our Pega on Azure offering available on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace as a co-sell partner engagement. This is a testament to the long-standing partnership that Sourced has built with Microsoft as a Gold partner and to the deep expertise that our consultants have cultivated helping highly regulated clients migrate their critical business applications to Azure cloud."

Sourced's Pega on Azure offering is a solution combining innovative CI/CD techniques, Infrastructure as Code, and a decade of experience delivering cloud at scale. Aligning with Sourced's consultative approach, this solution is tailored to the clients' own requirements, enabling organisations to be agile in deploying business processes and taking full advantage of Azure and the Pega platform, while keeping ultimate control of the Pega environment in the clients' hands.

By adopting Sourced's Pega on Azure offering, businesses will realise the following benefits:

Leveraging the best of Azure - Take advantage of PaaS offerings to give you the latest security and operational benefits

Manage your environments on demand, giving you a faster time to value and rapid feedback Secured by default - Meet the requirements of your security-conscious and regulated organisation by utilising hardened patterns

"Sourced has proven to be a trusted Microsoft Gold Partner ensuring success on the most challenging technology transformations within the financial services industry", said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President One Commercial Partner at Microsoft. "The Pega on Azure co-sell solution is another offering from Sourced that leverages Microsoft Azure's cloud services and showcases Sourced's capabilities in working within highly regulated industries."

For more information about Sourced's Pega on Azure offering or to book a consultation, visit www.sourcedgroup.com/pega-on-azure.

About Sourced Group

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance, and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialise in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity and embrace cloud at scale.

www.sourcedgroup.com

