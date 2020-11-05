Sourced Group Launches Cloud Security Assessment Service

Provides insight into enterprise cloud security posture and a pathway to achieving security maturity

TORONTO, KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, SINGAPORE, SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Sourced Group Worldwide Inc. ("Sourced"), a leading global technology consultancy, today launched its new solution offering, the Sourced Cloud Security Assessment. More than a standalone audit, Sourced's Cloud Security Assessment takes a consultative approach to understanding security practices within an enterprise's operating model. It then provides a detailed assessment of an organisation's cyber security maturity, setting prioritised recommendations that form a roadmap to meet its cyber security risk management objectives. This empowers businesses to self-manage their security into the future.

"According to CSO, the average cost of a data breach now exceeds $2M USD, while regulatory fines for organisations not diligently protecting their clients' personally identifiable information (PII) can exceed $100M USD," says Yuri Litvinov, Head of Consulting at Sourced Group. "In this environment, leveraging the latest technologies to drive innovation in the security domain is a must, otherwise businesses become exposed, now more than ever before."

"As large enterprises and heavily regulated organisations focus their effort on their digital journey and cloud adoption, embedding sound security practices that scale as their cloud footprint grows, could prove challenging," explains Litvinov. "Standard security audits fail to deliver long term security gains by providing a point in time view of issues only to be repeated in 12 months' time. With the Sourced Cloud Security Assessment we take a deeper and more holistic approach. Working closely with clients to diagnose, educate and change the way businesses view security in the cloud, enables us to establish a roadmap to improving cloud security maturity long-term."

The Sourced Cloud Security Assessment helps Heads of Security to assess the effectiveness of their current security and governance practices in the public cloud environments. Enabling them to plan and execute improvements to achieve scalable security maturity. Sourced applies well established security industry frameworks and best practices gained from years of experience building cloud environments in highly regulated industries. The assessment is cloud-agnostic and provides a holistic security maturity review of target cloud environments.

By undertaking the Sourced Cloud Security Assessment, organisations can:

Improve maturity - Achieve security maturity, with a clear roadmap and effort estimation aligning to their risk strategy

Learn and enable - Tap into Sourced's deep expertise in cloud security for highly regulated industries

Develop resilience - Protect your organisation against reputational damage, regulatory fines, and substantial business costs

Build assurance - Establish confidence in your organisation's cloud security practices

Enable governance - Embed a robust cloud security culture across teams and cloud environments

"With over a decade of experience in helping highly regulated industries deliver compliance, security, and governance, we understand the technical challenges that our clients face," continues Litvinov. "Sourced takes a client-centric approach to tailoring solutions that work with your business – across people, processes, culture, and tooling."

About Sourced Group

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance, and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialize in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity and embrace cloud at scale.

