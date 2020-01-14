Sourced Group Announces Leadership Changes

Changes will enable stronger focus on operational excellence and support company's next growth phase

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY and TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading global IT consultancy specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the promotions of Salma Datenis to Vice President of Operations, Tim Baguley to Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Yuri Litvinov to Head of Consulting, ANZ.

Datenis was previously Managing Director for ANZ. In this newly created role, Datenis will be responsible for driving operational improvements across Sourced's international regions. Business Operations, Marketing and IT Services will now report into her and she will continue to be based in Sydney.

Replacing Datenis as the new Managing Director, ANZ, is Tim Baguley. Based in Sydney, Baguley joined Sourced in 2013 as a Senior Consultant and was promoted to Head of Consulting, Australia, in January 2017. He has 15 years of IT and software development experience, including leading and participating in major engagements with many of Sourced's key Australian clients.

Litvinov, who is replacing Baguley as Head of Consulting for ANZ, joined Sourced in 2016 as a Senior Consultant. He was promoted to Principal Consultant in July, 2018. Litvinov has more than 15 years IT experience and has led some of Sourced's most complex client engagements.

"I'm delighted to announce these promotions as we continue to scale and acquire new clients," says Jonathan Spinks, CEO, Sourced Group. "Salma's deep history with the company will allow her to identify the 'Best of Sourced' and nurture our unique culture as we grow. I have been fortunate to have worked with Tim for a long time and he has advanced rapidly within Sourced. Having his perspective and experience on the executive team will be invaluable. Yuri has made a significant impact on the consulting practice since joining the company three-and-a-half years ago. His technical depth, pre-sales skills and leadership experience will ensure success in his new role."

About Sourced Group

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialise in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity and embrace cloud at scale. www.sourcedgroup.com

SOURCE Sourced Group

For further information: Media Contact: Vanessa Chow, Australia: 02 8278 0777, North America: 844 401 6455, Singapore: +65 3163 6580, Mobile: 04 8754 7836/011 614 8754 7836, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.sourcedgroup.com/

