SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES' PRESIDENT & CEO ELECTS TO RECEIVE DEFERRED SHARE UNIT GRANT IN LIEU OF CASH SALARY

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, announces that its President & CEO has elected to receive a grant of deferred share units (each, a "DSU") in lieu of his cash salary for the fourth quarter of 2022. Effective October 31, 2022, 80,000 DSUs will be granted to Source Rock's President & CEO pursuant to Source Rock's Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit Compensation Plan. The DSUs will vest on October 31, 2023.

Each DSU represents the right to receive one common share of Source Rock, or the cash equivalent thereof, upon the holder of such DSU ceasing to be an officer, director, employee or consultant of Source Rock.

