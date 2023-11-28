SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY ROYALTY PRODUCTION, REVENUE & FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties, announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Record quarterly royalty production of 228 boe/d (94% oil and NGLs), an increase of 43% compared to Q3 2022 and 11% higher than Q2 2023.

Record quarterly royalty revenue of $2,018,865 , an increase of 30% compared to Q3 2022 and 32% higher than Q2 2023.

, an increase of 30% compared to Q3 2022 and 32% higher than Q2 2023. Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1,746,388 ( $0.039 per share), an increase of 43% compared to Q3 2022 and 28% higher than Q2 2023.

of ( per share), an increase of 43% compared to Q3 2022 and 28% higher than Q2 2023. Record quarterly funds from operations 1 of $1,562,143 ( $0.035 per share), an increase of 40% compared to Q3 2022 and 19% higher than Q2 2023.

of ( per share), an increase of 40% compared to Q3 2022 and 19% higher than Q2 2023. Declared three monthly dividends of $0.0055 per share, resulting in a payout ratio 1 of 47%.

per share, resulting in a payout ratio of 47%. Achieved an operating netback 1 of $83.25 per boe and a corporate netback 1 of $74.47 per boe.

of per boe and a corporate netback of per boe. Ended Q3 2023 with a cash balance of $8,420,133 ( $0.19 per share).

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios" for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

President's Message

We are very pleased to report record royalty production for the second consecutive quarter. The strong production growth was the result of our 2023 acquisitions and consistent new drilling on our S.E. Saskatchewan royalty lands; several new wells were drilled on lands in which we have a higher-than-average royalty interest. Increased production and a rebound in oil prices compared to Q2 2023 led to record quarterly royalty revenue. Source Rock remains insulated from macro and industry specific inflationary pressures, which is reflected in our 2023 year-to-date administrative expenses increasing only 1% compared to 2022, despite experiencing significant growth.

Our working capital position is approximately $9.4 million ($0.21 per share) and we continue to evaluate a wide range of oil royalty acquisition opportunities. We remain focused on not only expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, but also increasing our exposure to ongoing drilling activity.

In October, we increased our monthly dividend for the second time in 2023 for a total increase of 20% this year. We believe that the new $0.006 per month dividend is comfortably funded by our existing royalty assets at current oil prices; our target dividend payout ratio is 50% to 70% of funds from operations.

Source Rock is approaching the end of its 11th year in business and we continue to execute on a balanced growth and yield model that is scalable and sustainable. Our long track-record of acquiring oil and gas royalties in Canada has us well positioned to broaden our portfolio of royalty interests and consistently provide a strong dividend to shareholders.

Brad Docherty, President & CEO

Financial and Operational Results



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, FINANCIAL ($) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Royalty revenue 2,018,865 1,554,910 30 % 4,926,062(1) 4,986,098 -1 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 1,746,388 1,219,346 43 % 4,267,818 4,337,001 -2 % Per share (basic) 0.039 0.027 43 % 0.095 0.105 -10 % Funds from operations(2) 1,562,143 1,115,225 40 % 3,990,242 3,717,266 7 % Per share (basic) 0.035 0.025 40 % 0.089 0.090 -1 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 529,845 446,890 19 % 1,183,943 1,998,607 -41 % Per share (basic) 0.012 0.010 20 % 0.026 0.048 -46 % Per share (diluted) 0.011 0.010 10 % 0.026 0.047 -45 % Dividends Declared 741,895 673,450 10 % 2,156,140 2,020,349 7 % Per share 0.0165 0.015 10 % 0.048 0.045 7 % Payout ratio(2) 47 % 60 % -22 % 54 % 48 % 13 % Cash and cash equivalents 8,420,133 16,283,684 -48 % 8,420,133 16,283,684 -48 % Per share (basic) 0.19 0.36 -47 % 0.19 0.36 -47 % Average shares outstanding

(basic) 44,937,406 44,896,645 - 44,910,381 41,484,986 8 % Shares outstanding (end of period) 44,996,645 44,896,645 - 44,996,645 44,896,645 - OPERATING Average daily production (boe/d) 228 160 43 % 205(3) 165 24 % Percentage oil & NGLs 94 % 92 % 2 % 93 % 92 % 1 % Average price realizations ($/boe) 96.33 105.69 -9 % 88.15 111.00 -21 % Operating Netback ($/boe)(2) 83.25 82.84 - 76.25 96.28 -21 % Corporate Netback ($/boe)(2) 74.47 75.76 -2 % 71.30 82.52 -14 %



















(1) Source Rock also benefited from $171,875 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing dates of acquisitions. These sales proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios" for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. (3) Source Rock also benefited from 7 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) of royalty production for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing dates of acquisitions.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios

This news release uses the terms "funds from operations" and "adjusted EBITDA" which are non-GAAP financial measures and the terms "payout ratio", "operating netback" and "corporate netback" which are non-GAAP ratios. These financial measures and ratios do not have a standardized prescribed meaning under GAAP and these measures and ratios may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures disclosed by other entities.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is used by management to analyze the Corporation's profitability based on the Corporation's principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and impaired, and how the results are taxed. Additionally, amounts are removed relating to share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, other non-cash items and certain non-standard expenses, as the Corporation does not deem these to relate to the performance of its principal business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net profit (or loss) as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to funds from operations is cash flow from operating activities. "Funds from operations" is defined as cash flow from operating activities before the change in non-cash working capital. Source Rock believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these non-cash items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Source Rock's operating performance. Source Rock considers funds from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Source Rock's ability to generate funds to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments and debt repayments, if applicable. Funds from operations should not be construed as an alternative to income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Source Rock's performance.

"Corporate netback" is calculated as funds from operations divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Corporate netback is used by Source Rock to better analyze the financial performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the cost efficiency of its overall corporate platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "corporate netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Operating netback" represents the cash margin for products sold. Operating netback is calculated as revenue minus cash administrative expenses divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Operating netback is used by Source Rock to assess the cash generating and operating performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the costs efficiency of its operating platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for "operating netback" and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

"Payout ratio" is calculated as the aggregate of cash dividends declared in a period divided by funds from operations realized in such period. Source Rock considers payout ratio to be a key measure to assess Source Rock's ability to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt repayments, if applicable.

Beginning with Q1 2023, Source Rock changed the definition of "payout ratio" to be based on dividends "declared" instead of dividends "paid", as it was determined that this change will provide more useful disclosure relating to the ratio of the dividend payout relative to financial results for the period being reported on as compared to the period in which the dividend is paid to investors.

