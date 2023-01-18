Souqh launches marketplace platform to streamline collaboration across fragmented real estate and home services professionals, simplifying the home ownership experience for Canadians

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Souqh (pronounced 'sook'), a leading prop tech (property technology) company in Toronto, Canada, is proud to introduce its new marketplace platform designed to streamline collaboration between fragmented real estate and home services providers in Canada, aiming to modernize the home ownership journey. This innovative platform empowers Canadians with a centralized home ownership hub, to easily find trusted professionals, collaborate with them, complete transactions, and manage their home services - all in one place.

Souqh simplifies the process of buying, selling, managing, and maintaining a home. The solution fills a gap in the market by unifying services that were previously siloed, leading to an improved home ownership experience for Canadians. Real estate and home services processes can become complicated due to the number of service providers involved, making it difficult to track, collaborate and manage. With the Souqh homeownership hub, users can easily keep tabs on their transactions, services and documents with the click of a button.

The free platform offers Canadians access to thousands of trusted real estate agents and home service providers who are eager to help them find the perfect property or upgrade their existing one. The platform's intuitive design allows users to easily search for services and compare offerings from multiple service providers, making it simpler than ever to find the right solution for their needs.

Empowering service providers to strengthen their customer relationships, Souqh provides a complete digital experience and allows vendors to market on "auto-pilot" to thousands of Canadians, helping them grow their bottom-line. With its robust digital experience, Souqh helps service providers quickly respond to customer inquiries and close deals faster, while strengthening relationships with customers post-transaction.

Since its launch in July 2022, Souqh has seen strong traction across Ontario for both users and service providers. Currently, the platform has over 3,000 service providers, and attracts 25,000+ monthly visits.

By forging relationships with several real estate boards and associations across Ontario, the platform has been able to expand its reach while providing even more value for users and service providers alike. The company was also recently accepted into the DMZ's PropTech stream , a world-leading incubator for technology and innovation.

To learn more about how Souqh is revolutionizing the real estate market in Canada, visit Souqh.ca .

SOURCE Souqh Technologies Inc.

For further information: [email protected], 647-871-3786