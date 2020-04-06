SoulCycle Radio to launch instructor-guided virtual workouts beginning April 6 on SiriusXM

Popular music and exercise tips from some of SoulCycle's top instructors to air three times a day-morning, midday and night-supporting at-home workout schedules

TORONTO, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced today that SoulCycle Radio will launch instructor-guided virtual workouts on the popular music channel, in addition to regular programming, to help listeners workout with inspiration and music-motivation at home. Beginning Monday, April 6, SiriusXM listeners will find favourite SoulCycle instructors sharing their own music playlists and workout tips to take you through a one-hour workout at home – no equipment or level of expertise needed.

The instructor-guided workouts with SoulCycle Radio on SiriusXM will be available weekdays with three new sessions a day; 9 am ET for a morning workout session; 3 pm ET for a midday workout; and 9 pm ET for a more reflective evening workout. Listeners to SoulCycle Radio (channel 4) will be treated to an hour of uplifting music plus exercise tips and motivational messages from SoulCycle's popular instructors including Stacey Griffith, Laurie Cole, Sue Molnar, Melanie Griffith, Bevin Prince, Samantha Jade, Jaclyn Mitgang, Noa Shaw, Ariel Padilla and Junior Kennedy.

Every weekday, SoulCycle instructors will share new playlists of inspiring songs to help lift spirits and get you moving wherever you are. The curated music will follow the arc of a typical workout class – taking you from warm up, to high intensity, to cool down and a relaxing stretch. SoulCycle Radio will also feature "marathon weekends" where listeners will be treated to more virtual workout sessions every three hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to virtual workout playlists three times a day, SoulCycle Radio listeners can tap into SiriusXM.ca and the SiriusXM app at any time to listen to music and instructor playlists on demand: siriusxm.ca/soulcycleworkout.

SoulCycle Radio is dedicated to playing feel-good music along with inspiring messages from a variety of SoulCycle instructors from across North America. Listeners to the channel can expect to hear music from artists such as Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay Z, The Chainsmokers and much more.

SoulCycle Radio is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 4) and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.ca/streamfree.

