SOUK Launches a Design Space at Place Ville Marie

In addition to its program of speakers, the SOUK will offer a new take on online shopping with virtual appointments with SOUK experts and designers.

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - For its 17th edition, SOUK proudly announces the details about SOUK HABITAT at PVM, a space to celebrate and promote Montreal's design community in a stylistic, modern setting made possible through a partnership with Place Ville Marie. Located at the 20th level of PVM, this 9,300 square feet space will open on December 3, 2020 and for the duration of one year. Due to the global health crisis, the SOUK had to rethink its business model and innovate to offer an unparalleled experience in a new physical space at the heart of the city, and bring a month-long virtual event to offering a thoughtfully designed, home-like space that represents the quintessence of Montreal design.

SOUK HABITAT AT PVM: A NEW DESIGN HOME

Housed in the iconic 1 Place Ville Marie building in the heart of downtown Montreal, SOUK HABITAT will offer a scenic view of famous monuments and landmarks of the city. Radiating a lived-in feeling, the space conceived by Montreal design firm Machine , allows a more intimate shopping experience, presenting in context this year's fine products. Stepping inside, clients will feel like they are perusing a contemporary apartment replete with desirable products whether small pieces or large-scale furniture. Although no classic showroom displays are available, clients can shop everything in their surroundings, with inventory available on hand. In order to provide a safe experience, the SOUK will be utilizing a new digital tool to pre-book in-person shopping appointments (add URL).

In addition, the SOUK and PVM will meet the requirements and is asking all visitors to comply with the health and safety measures issued by health and governmental authorities in times of COVID-19 in order to fight the spread of the virus.

"The arrival of SOUK Habitat at PVM is another great example of how innovation and creativity are coming to life at PVM, where a multitude of businesses are already converging, in the heart of downtown Montreal", Said Nathalie Palladitcheff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoé Cambridge. "Our $200 M investment to revitalize the Esplanade PVM and rethink all the services offered to our tenants, allows us to combine high-end amenities with the unexpected and unparalleled experience of SOUK HABITAT at PVM which encourages buying local and Quebec designers"

"The current hot trend of buying local inspires us! The SOUK has dedicated its activities to localness for more than 17 years. That being said, buying local shouldn't be seen as a fad, a simple gesture of encouragement or temporary aid, but rather as an investment in our community's culture and vitality."Azamit, Founder and Creative Director of SOUK. "Montreal is a vibrant city, and its DNA is embedded with all types of creators. Their work will leave its mark on history and leave behind an important legacy for generations!" she adds.

SOUK 17: A NEW SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

This year it is important more than ever to highlight Montreal's designers and skilled creatives and with SOUK #17's new digital space powered by Lightspeed, a stellar online shop puts the spotlight on craftsmanship and localness. Design aficionados and loyal clients can now shop from the comfort of their own home the handpicked unique pieces, ranging from eclectic novelties and modern everyday objects to limited editions exclusive to the SOUK.

A series of guest curators, involved in design or their community, will be invited to select with their discerning eye a list of favourite products that have indelibly seduced them with their concepts, designs and workmanship. The online site will also present themed edits inspired by modern lifestyles and celebrating a love of design. While embracing a new virtual edition is exciting, SOUK wants to ensure that the important connections that make its event so unique yearly are upheld even online. Therefore, it aims to elevate the digital site to an interactive space allowing customers a nifty way to connect with their designer community. In partnership with Booxi, an integrated appointment booking tool, the SOUK unveils one-on-one virtual shopping appointments with dedicated SOUK experts for reliable, personalized advice about coveted items, products and designers, as well as help with placing orders. Also, one-on-one virtual dates with designers are possible, chatting on all things related to their brand, their creative process and their collections, or 45-minute group webinars with designers, allowing a deeper dive into the creative world of each brand.

2020 CCA TALKS

SOUK #17 continues last year's successful talks programme centred around design thinking with a new line up of engaging speakers and panellists in collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Architecture and in partnership with Dezeen Magazine. The 17th edition talks and panels, curated by Lev Bratishenko the CCA's public curator, take on seminal conversations around the importance of vibrant urban centres, the future of retail and brick-and-mortars, pivoting in an era of change, new work patterns, eco-responsibility, the strength of community and much more. With two talks and panels per week as well as singular IGTV content, the line-up promises to be heavy on inspiring narratives with human interaction and collaboration taking the front stage. The talks and panels will be free to access but interested parties need to book a spot ahead using the Booxi integrated tool on the site to watch the chosen talks in-person at SOUK HABITAT at PVM.



PARTNERSHIPS

SOUK #17 has several cross-disciplinary partners this year that help highlight great design in Montreal. They all come together to ensure a smooth and exceptional experience. The SOUK digital space's all-encompassing tech support is powered by Lightspeed and its new online appointments are made possible by Booxi. As well, SOUK HABITAT would like to thank PVM and Ivanhoé Cambridge for a one-of-a-kind space, Réno-Depôt for a complete interior dress-up, and Destination Centre Ville for the rejuvenation and revival of downtown Montreal. Finally, SOUK is proud to partner with SODEC for a wider event outreach in all corners of the city and the virtual scape.

Though 2020 might march to a different beat, SOUK #17 recognizes the importance of human connections and togetherness and aims to maintain the dialogue and the exchange of content between design lovers and designers with its new innovative digital space and its new home in PVM.

SOUK -TAKE 17 will take place from Tuesday, November 17, 2020, to Thursday, December 17, 2020, on soukmtl.com

SOUK HABITAT by PVM will launch on Tuesday, December 3, 2020, at 1 Place Ville Marie, Suite 2030, Montreal, Quebec H3B 2C4

About SOUK

Inaugurated in 2003, SOUK is an incomparable marketplace for ideas, catering to the aesthetically aware and the design-conscious. Curating and showcasing exceptional things for the everyday modern lifestyle, it extends a unique opportunity to connect with Montreal's finest designers and makers.

Stemming from the desire to create an interesting discourse around creative thinking and to elevate the first-rate local talent, SOUK built a community with a common design ethos and engaging storylines. With Azamit at its helm, SOUK is an unparalleled platform for collaboration, imbuing the city with an artistic flair and building a polished tribe.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generating long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$64 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2019, and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

