SOS Children's Villages Canada and The Steele Family Foundation launch innovative new scholarship program to empower youth in Ghana

150 young people without parental care or at risk of losing it will get access to digital skills training, academic support and experiential learning opportunities thanks to new partnership

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SOS Children's Villages Canada announced today the launch of Youth Thrive, a four-year project, funded through The Steele Family Foundation's WISE Scholarship Program™, to empower young people who are at risk of losing or who have already lost parental care in Ghana's Asiakwa, Kumasi, Tamale, Tema, and Dodowa communities.

The Youth Thrive project aims to reach 150 young people and is designed to address the pressing challenges these youth face in their communities, including limited access to quality education, high unemployment rates, and a lack of critical supports such as digital literacy skills, career guidance, and mental health care.

"We are excited to launch this transformative project with sincere thanks and gratitude to our long-term supporters The Steele Family Foundation," said Thomas Bauer, President and CEO of SOS Children's Villages Canada. "In Ghana, around 65% of youth do not complete their secondary education leading to a lack of decent work; and vulnerable youth, like those without parental care, are even more at risk. By addressing the educational, psychosocial, and employment barriers they face, the Youth Thrive project aims to break the poverty cycle and create opportunities for youth to succeed."

A key component that will support the Youth Thrive project's success is the WISE Portal developed by The Steele Family Foundation. The WISE Portal is a secure digital platform that allows youth participants to manage their scholarship journey, track their progress, and access valuable resources so that they can reach their academic, personal, and career goals while connected to the Youth Thrive project.

Additional main elements of the Youth Thrive project include:

Scholarships and academic support to increase access to education and improve academic performance, enabling youth to pursue higher education or vocational training.

Experiential learning through the Duke of Edinburgh awards program which focuses on physical recreation, skills development, volunteering and adventurous journeys.

Career guidance and mentorship to help participants identify career goals and gain practical skills through internships and work placements.

Digital literacy and soft skills development to build and enhance essential capabilities such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) to provide holistic support for personal development and wellbeing, focusing on mental health services.

Community engagement so youth feel confident to actively engage in their communities.

"The WISE Portal is an essential tool for empowering youth throughout their journey. It provides them easy access to education resources, timely personalized assessments, and support they need to track their progress and plan for their future careers while staying connected with their Senior Scholarship Administrators," said Stacey Steele, Director of Communications, The Steele Family Foundation. "This platform plays a pivotal role in helping Youth Thrive project participants achieve their goals. We're proud to be able to offer so many young people in Ghana opportunities to achieve their dreams," added Michael Steele, President, The Steele Family Foundation.

The Youth Thrive project will be implemented in Ghana by the Head of State Award Ghana a member of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and SOS Children's Villages Ghana. To learn more about other SOS Children's Villages Canada projects and partnerships, visit soschildrensvillages.ca.

About SOS Children's Villages Canada

SOS Children's Villages Canada, founded in 1969, is a member of the world's largest charitable federation focused on supporting children and young people without parental care, or at risk of losing it. Protecting children and their rights for over 75 years, SOS Children's Villages now operates in more than 130 countries and territories.

Locally led, we work to strengthen families under pressure so they can stay together. When this is not in a child or young person's best interests, we provide quality care according to their unique needs. We speak up for each child's rights and advocate for change so all children can grow up in a supportive environment.

Visit soschildrensvillages.ca to learn more and join us in ensuring that no child grows up alone.

About The Steele Family Foundation

The Steele Family Foundation, founded by Michael Steele, President, and Stacey Steele, Director of Communications, has been dedicated for more than 17 years to assisting grassroots philanthropic initiatives. Guided by a mission to empower the disadvantaged, The Steele Family Foundation focuses on three core pillars:

Education: Supporting 'Stranded Superstars' through its transformative WISE Scholarship Program™ and innovative technology, providing mentorship, resources, and opportunities to create socially responsible global citizens who inspire change in their communities and beyond.

Hospice Services: Addressing basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

Community Support: Enriching lives and encouraging societal values.

With a dedication to efficiency and integrity, The Steele Family Foundation carefully selects charitable causes and organizations that deliver meaningful and lasting results.

Explore thesteelefamilyfoundation.com to learn more about our mission and how you can help provide life-changing opportunities for 'Stranded Superstars' around the world.

