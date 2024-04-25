MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Sortilège, a spirits brand renowned for its Maple Whisky over the last 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Sortilège Rye Whisky. This new creation is in perfect harmony with the brand's DNA: a classic Canadian rye whisky finished with maple wood.

Sortilège Rye Whisky is the result of three years of aging in custom oak barrels, using the finest Canadian grains: corn, rye and barley. This aging process is enriched by a distinctive touch; a toasted maple wood finish, which brings slightly smoky, complex notes for a lingering finish.

«Our ambition with Sortilège Rye Whisky was to create an unforgettable sensory experience while honouring our heritage and commitment to quality. We look forward to sharing this new expression with loyal Canadian rye whisky lovers», - Mathieu Houle, Vice President of Marketing, Dandurand Group.

As a trusted and well-known Canadian brand, Sortilège continues to innovate while remaining true to its roots. Sortilège Rye Whisky can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in classic cocktails, offering exceptional versatility for all whisky lovers.

Sortilège Rye Whisky is now available in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. For more information about Sortilège, please visit: https://www.sortilegewhisky.com/

ABOUT SORTILÈGE

Sortilège has its origins in an authentic recipe from the first settlers of Quebec. Inspired by the natural riches of their environment, they combined eau-de-vie with maple syrup, giving birth to a tradition that is still alive today. Sortilège carries on this heritage by offering a wide range of products that capture the essence of Canadian terroir, balancing the power of whisky with the rich flavours of Quebec's maple.

