Sorry, Your Packing-Partner Might Be a 'Perfect Pauly!'

ASPIRATIONAL SURVEY UNCOVERS 'PACKING PECCADILLOES' AND TRAVEL TACTICS

FOR COOPED UP CANADIANS

STRATFORD, ON, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians may be staying close to home, but many of us are already dreaming of our next vacation. To take an aspirational pulse check of all things travel, Samsonite Canada commissioned a national survey of 1000 Canadians to see where we miss going the most, where we would (probably) rather be and what travel destinations are currently the most trusted.

Samsonite, the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, found a variety of surprising responses from 'cooped up Canadians' planning for their next vacations.

Key Findings of the Study:

Please cite this as a Samsonite Canada survey in all mentions.

1) A majority of Canadians will travel in Canada, but not the USA.

Asked where they would feel the most comfortable travelling in the next six months, a definitive 69.3% of Canadians said 'within Canada' vs. Only 8.7% who said they'd feel safe travelling in the USA.

2) Canadians are (mostly) planning to keep it Canuck:

Asked where they would travel first, a quarter of Canadians (25%) said to a major Canadian city. Surprisingly, 21% of Canadians also said the Caribbean. 15.5% would go to Europe, 12.9% would take a cruise, and 8.80% would travel to Japan.

ONLY 7.8% would choose to travel to a major US city.

3) Canadian women really want a European vacation:

Nearly twice as many Canadian women (65.2%) would like to travel to Europe when they are able vs. only 34.8% of Canadian men.

4) Canadians miss Canada the most:

Asked where they missed travelling to the most, over a third of Canadians (35.2%) said across Canada, followed by Europe (17.9%), The Caribbean (16.5%,) the USA 12.6%, Japan (5.8%) and China (3.6%.)

Additional Findings of the Survey:

1) Canadians' partners have prevalent packing peccadilloes

Asked what style best represents how their partner packs a bag when travelling, 23.2% of Canadians said 'Perfect Pauly' (packing freakishly well,) followed by 21.5% saying 'Pack it in Patrick' (all that fits–goes,) 18.5% reporting 'Franky Forgetful' (always forgets stuff,) 10.8% citing 'Tommy Tourist' (packs too much and regrets it,) and 10.8% are 'Buy-New Bobby's,' (buy stuff when you arrive.)

2) Practically no one wants to share a suitcase with Justin Beiber:

Asked what celebrity Canadians would most like to share a suitcase with on a trip, Bieber placed dead last at 7.4%.

Leading the pack were Ryan Reynolds (27.7%), Celine Dion (18.3%), Rachel McAdams (18.1%), Drake (10.2%) and Catherine O'Hara (9.6%.)

3) What's Pamela Anderson Packing?

Asked what Canadian celebrities' luggage they'd like to snoop through the most, 27.4% of Canadians said Pamela Anderson's, followed by Keanu Reeves (23.4%), Ryan Gosling (18.9%), Anna Paquin (7.4%,) Cobie Smulders (6.3%), and the Weeknd (5%.)

