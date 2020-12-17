MONCTON, NB, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., ("Soricimed"), a privately-held, science-based, clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that it will investigate the potential therapeutic role its cancer drug candidate, SOR-C13, can play in helping relieve or prevent severe immune response to the SARS CoV-2 virus.

Soricimed is currently developing SOR-C13, a TRPV6 calcium channel inhibitor, for the treatment of solid-tumour cancers. SOR-C13 is designed to decrease calcium concentrations inside cancer cells to inhibit calcium-dependent cancer cell proliferation and induce the death of tumour cells overexpressing TRPV6.

Emerging COVID-19 data suggest that calcium plays a role in the development and worsening of the infection.i,ii In oncology, SOR-C13 acts by decreasing the calcium concentration inside cancer cells.iii Likewise SOR-C13 could help reduce the calcium load of SARS-CoV-2 infected cells, in turn decreasing the intensity of the infection.

In addition, early 3D modeling studies conducted by Soricimed demonstrated the ability of several of its proprietary peptides, including SOR-C13, to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. These early data suggest that SOR-C13 could interfere with the interaction of the virus with the ACE2 receptor, and stop the entrance of SARS-CoV-2 into healthy cells resulting in the virus' inability to reproduce.

"We are encouraged by the early data, and are prepared to step up to help if our discoveries are shown to be an effective treatment for COVID-19," said Jack Stewart, Chief Scientific Officer and Director. "Based on what we currently know about the virus, it is clear that there will not be a one-size-fits-all therapeutic solution. There will likely be a need for multiple vaccines and a range of treatments depending on different patient characteristics, including whether someone is infected or not, and the severity of their disease progression. We would be remiss if we didn't explore whether SOR-C13 could fill a need on this spectrum of care."

The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) is supporting Soricimed with advisory services and research and development funding for preclinical testing. In parallel, Soricimed is looking to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial.

"As a company focused on developing therapies that support the wellbeing of patients and our communities, we believe Soricimed has an obligation to explore the possibility that our science and expertise could help in the fight against COVID-19," said Robert Bruce, CEO, Soricimed Biopharma.

"We remain committed to research and develop novel anti-cancer agents and pathways. This research, however, is an important new application of our science to an urgent global need."

To date, SOR-C13 has completed a Phase I clinical trial in Canada (Health Canada) and the United States (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of solid tumour cancers. Soricimed is currently conducting an investigator-initiated Phase 1b trial in the United States at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. SOR-C13 has also been granted FDA orphan drug status for pancreatic and ovarian cancer.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately-held, clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class therapeutics for solid-tumour cancers.

Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with often devastating conditions.

Soricimed's lead oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates ("PDCs") is in late pre-clinical development at this time.

